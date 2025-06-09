Watch: Cockroach Found On Food At Mumbai's Theobroma Outlet, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video on Reddit shows a cockroach on food at Theobroma in Mulund West, Mumbai. The video was shared by Reddit user, sparking shock among food enthusiasts. The customer reported the issue to staff, who removed the contaminated tray immediately.

A video posted on Reddit's @r/indiasocial thread has gone viral, leaving food lovers shocked, particularly in Mumbai. Uploaded by user 'Familiar-Guava-3123', the video shows a food display counter at Theobroma, a popular patisserie chain. It was reportedly filmed at the brand's Runwal Greens outlet in Mulund West, Mumbai. In the video, a tray labelled 'Spicy Paneer Rolls' is seen with a small cockroach crawling over the food. Several other items are also visible in the display and may have been exposed to the same contamination.

The user who shared the video on Reddit wrote, "I cannot believe that this is the condition of Theobroma. My friend and I visited today in the evening, and this is literally what we were going to place an order for."

According to the Reddit post, the customer alerted the staff after spotting the cockroach. "We did inform the staff and they did take the whole tray out in front of us, but we don't know what happened after we left," the post added.

The user concluded the post with a short warning to others: "Be careful guys."

Take a look at the original post here:

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Reddit user.

The video has triggered outrage online. A few reactions from the comments section:

"There is no good brand left in India now," one user wrote.

Another said, "I used to love their croissants, and now I will never be able to step my foot inside Theobroma again."

Raising a concern over franchise accountability, a Redditor commented, "But I also wonder what brands even do, they just franchise these stores, and they can't really keep a check on what the owner does. It's kind of the same with dark stores of delivery apps. Why do these owners and employees have no sense of responsibility?"

Also Read: Customer Allegedly Finds Ants In Maggi Ordered From Zepto Cafe, Company Responds

One user shared a similar experience: "We saw a roach near a live dosa counter in a 5-star hotel breakfast area, in Mumbai. Can't trust any place nowadays!"

NDTV has reached out to Theobroma for a response. The company has not yet issued a statement.