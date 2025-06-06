Customer Allegedly Finds Ants In Maggi Ordered From Zepto Cafe, Company Responds

In a video going viral on Instagram, a Zepto customer allegedly claims that she found ants in the Maggi she ordered from Zepto Cafe. For the unversed, Zepto Cafe is a quick-commerce food delivery service that delivers ready-to-eat food and beverages within 10 minutes. The viral video, with over 2 million views, shows four bowls of Maggi noodles, one of which is empty, and the rest have some noodles left. The video then zoomed in to show multiple dead ants at the bottom of the noodle bowls.

In the caption, the customer wrote, " @zeptonow this is disgusting. However, I'm shocked to see their cafe still operating with deceptive offers like 'Buy 1 get 1 free' - serving food with insects is unacceptable! They're prioritizing fast delivery over hygiene and health."

Zepto's official Instagram handle, Zepto Now, responded in the comments section, writing, "Hey! At Zepto, we take quality seriously, and we regret any inconvenience caused if this product doesn't meet your expectations. Please DM us your order details so we can address this promptly at Zepto speed!"

To this, the customer replied, "@zeptonow we got our refunds gladly, but what about this kind of food which we consumed? These were just ants. What if there was a cockroach or any other insects? This is all about hygiene! People can get food poisoning, we expect better food quality, not fast deliveries."

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected Zepto's Dharavi warehouse in Mumbai and found "serious non-compliance", including fungal growth on food items, expired products, and unhygienic storage conditions. Following the inspection, the FDA suspended the food business licence of Zepto's Dharavi warehouse.