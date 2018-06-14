Want To Lose Weight Fast? Keep Yourself Hydrated, Here's How!

If you are looking at losing weight, keep yourself hydrated. Yes, you heard that right. Proper hydration has long been regarded as an essential key to weight loss. Water is considered as the most efficient and inexpensive ways to lose weight as compared to the other weight loss methods. There are many explanations as to why water is considered elixir that helps shed kilos and how hydration helps maintain an optimal weight. Almost two-thirds of the human body is made up of water. Its roles include everything from regulating the body temperature to lubricating joints, removing waste and so much more. But what makes it great for losing weight. Let's find out.

Water acts as a natural appetite suppressant and boosts metabolism. With these functions, the consumption of water is vital to the normal functioning of the body. A lack of water consumption can be detrimental to your health. Even if your hydration levels drop by two percent, you may experience fuzzy thoughts, lack of concentration and tough focussing visually. If you often feel fatigued, it can be because you are dealing with dehydration. When you are not hydrated well enough, you may feel a burning sensation in your stomach, which may also mean that you are hungry. This feeling can then lead to unnecessary loading up on calories. Many studies have made associations between chronic dehydration and obesity.



What's the best way to lose weight?

Drinking hot water first thing in the morning helps to boost metabolism and burn fat. Water also eliminates midnight hunger pangs, thereby decreasing caloric intake from midnight snacks. You can also add a dash lemon juice to your glass of hot water and drink on a daily basis to ensure a good digestive system.

While pure water is amazing and helps to lose weight, there are other drinks that you could use to lose weight:

Coconut water

Green tea

Black tea

White tea

Blue tea

Black coffee

Make sure you team these drinks with a healthy diet plan and a strict exercise regime.