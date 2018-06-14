Want To Follow Ketogenic Diet For Weight Loss? You Must Know These 7 Facts First!

Highlights Ketogenic diet is low in carbs and high in good quality fats. There are some temporary side effects of the ketogenic diet. Ketogenic diet has its roots in epilepsy treatment.

There has been a flurry of new and trendy diet, all of which promise radical changes for you weight and health. However, a majority of these fad diets may wreak havoc on body's metabolism, as they encourage people to starve. Ketogenic diet, on the other hand, is one diet plan which has been gaining traction all over the globe since the past few years, with scores of diet experts and celebrities alike vouching for its health benefits and weight loss potential. Ketogenic diet is one of the most popular low-carbohydrate diets out there and there has been a number studies on the diet's health benefits. A number of food and health experts have also come up with ketogenic diet cookbooks and recipes to help people follow the diet effectively.

The diet has its roots in treatments of epileptic seizures, but has now gained widespread acceptance for its ability to help people lose weight effectively. However, dietitians have also warned people against following the diet, without expert supervision and guidance, as it can have serious repercussions. So if you have been wanting to make a switch to this high-fat low-carb diet to lose weight, it is advisable to do so, only after doing a thorough research about its impacts and consult a dietitian to help you draw a healthy diet chart.

Here are 7 things you must about the Ketogenic diet for weight loss:

1. Ketogenic Diet is low on carbs: The human body typically draws 60 per cent of its energy from carbohydrates. The ketogenic diet however, shifts the body's metabolism and reduces our energy dependence from carbs to fats and proteins. A ketogenic diet must comprise of only 10 per cent carbs.

2. Ketogenic Diet is high in healthy fats: The nutrient that has acquired notoriety among health freaks is fat. Ketogenic diet is rich in fats, but that doesn't mean that it allows you to binge on whichever kind of fat you like. The diet involves eating high amount of good quality fat, like the fat in egg yolks, avocados, etc.

3. Ketogenic Diet may suppress hunger pangs: Since the ketogenic diet is high in saturated fats and proteins, it keeps you satiated for longer. Dr. Ritika Sammadar, Nutritionist at Max Health Care in New Delhi said, "Carbs empty the stomach easily, whereas fats stay there for longer. Prolonged and high intake of fats and protein enhances the satiety level; therefore a person ends up feeling fuller for long, thereby eating less."

4. Ketogenic diet may give you keto-flu: In the beginning of the diet, people may or may not experience a period where they feel like they are suffering from flu. This may happen when the body's metabolism shifts from carbohydrate-burning to fat-burning.

5. Ketogenic does have some side effects: All is not rosy and happy when you are on the ketogenic diet, unlike what many celebs out there may make you believe. Some common side-effects of ketogenic diet include frequent urges to pee, dizziness and drowsiness, low blood sugar, etc. You may also experience cravings of sugar, especially if you have an intense sweet tooth. This is because you have suddenly gone from a high-carb diet to one with very less carbs.

6. Ketogenic Diet may impact your workout strength: Your strength and endurance while working out may go down, if you are on a ketogenic diet, which may impact your exercising routine. It is however believed that the strength returns once the body has adjusted itself to the new diet.

7. Ketogenic Diet may give you a bad breath: There's a name for the bad breath that people experience while on the ketogenic diet- dragon breath. The body contains excess of ketones when you're following the ketogenic diet, which may result in persistent smelly breath.

None of the side-effects of ketogenic are believed to be irreversible. Although the diet is certainly effective against epileptic seizures, it is controversial when it comes to showing results in weight loss.



