Walnut For Diabetes: Here's How Walnuts May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes mellitus is a metabolic condition characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. It is currently one of the most prevalent health conditions across the world. According to a latest study, by the year 2030, the number of diabetics in India would rise up to a whopping 98 million. Diabetes occurs when your pancreas is not able to produce enough insulin; your body is not able to respond to the insulin produced efficiently. Diabetics need to keep a close watch on what they include in their diet, as some of the healthiest foods too can spike blood sugar levels. An ideal diabetes diet should be rich in dietary fibres. When we talk about fibres, we instantly think about seasonal fruits and vegetables. It is true that you should be eating enough of them, but there are many other sources of natural dietary fibre that you should sneak into your diet too. For instance, nuts and seeds make for a healthy snack alternative for diabetes.

Crunchy and delightful walnuts could do wonders for diabetes management, if consumed in moderation. A 2013 study published in The Journal of Nutrition revealed that eating walnuts may help reduce the risk of Type-2 diabetes. But since they are slightly high in calories, and are also warm in nature, one must consult an expert about the ideal portion of walnuts that can be consumed in a day.

Here's what makes walnuts an ideal bet for diabetes management:

1. Walnuts are known to help build resistance for insulin, control blood glucose levels and lower the risk of developing Type-2 diabetes.

2. They are rich in dietary fibres. Fibres take long to breakdown and digest, which ensures slow release of sugar in the bloodstream.

3. The glycaemic index of walnuts is also very low. The Glycaemic Index (GI) is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods depending on how they affect blood glucose levels. Foods with GI index lower than 55 are said to be ideal for a diabetes diet.

Walnuts are very versatile and can be used in salads, smoothies, or as a topping to your cereals. You can also make a nutty trail-mix of your own with a bunch of diabetic-friendly nuts including almonds and pecan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.