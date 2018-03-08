Vitamin D May Reduce Risk Of Liver Cancer; Top 5 Foods To Load Up On

Highlights Vitamin D may reduce chances of overall cancer, says case study. Exposure to Sun for Vitamin D involves risk of skin cancer. Egg yolks are excellent sources of dietary vitamin D.

Ancient wisdom dictates that one must get enough sunlight in order to stay healthy and happy. A lot of scientific studies have proven the same, by reinforcing the need to supply your body with adequate vitamin D, which is also known as the sunshine vitamin. Now, a study conducted by the Center for Public Health Sciences at the National Cancer Center in Tokyo has found evidence of reduced risk of liver cancer in people who had optimum levels of vitamin D in their bodies. The case study was published in the journal The BMJ and was conducted by data recorded over a period of 16 years.

The control group consisted of 33,736 male and female participants aged between 40 to 69 years, whose data was registered with the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective (JPHC) Study. Participants provided detailed information to the researchers about their medical history, lifestyle, diet and also provided blood samples, from which levels of vitamin D were measured. After accounting for various other cancer risk factors like age, body mass index (BMI) or weight, levels of physical activity, smoking habits and intake of alcohol as well as dietary habits, the researchers found that higher levels of vitamin D were associated with a relatively lower risk of overall cancer in men and women. The reduction in risks of liver cancer in people with good levels of vitamin D was calculated to be 30 to 50 per cent!

Although sunshine is considered the best natural source of vitamin D, there's a risk of exposure to skin cancer due to ultraviolet rays. Here are some dietary sorurces of Vitamin D that you can fall back on, instead:

1. Egg Yolks

So as it turns out, yolk isn't all that bad. If you have been throwing out the bright yellow egg center for fear of increase in levels of cholesterol, you must stop. Egg yolks are rich in Vitamin D as well as good fats.

2. Cheese

Another food that you have probably started banning from your diet for fear of weight gain is cheese. However, it's one of the richest sources of vitamin D, which should be reason enough for you to spread it on your morning toast, every once in a while. Ricotta is said to have the highest levels of vitamin D.

3. Fatty Fish

Fatty fish like tuna, mackerel and salmon are healthy sources of protein and heart-healthy omega 3 fatty acids, as well as Vitamin D. So load up on the seafood for good health.

4. Mushrooms

The yummy, edible fungi mushroom is another food you need to start loading up on from today for a boost in levels of vitamin D in your body. Sun dry your mushrooms before eating them for additional health benefits.

5. Soy Milk

Soy milk might not be your favorite beverage, but it can certainly bring your vitamin D levels up. Soy milk has the same amount of protein as dairy milk, but it is fortified with vitamins C, D iron, which is reason enough for you to start drinking it regularly.

Vitamin D is important for intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, and has also been known to boost brain power in the elderly.



