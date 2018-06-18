Vitamin D Deficient? Here's What It Means And Natural Ways To Load Up On The Sunshine Vitamin

Vitamin D Benefits
- Vitamin D helps keep eye problems at bay. Optimum amount of vitamin D levels may help keep retinal inflammation at bay.
- Vitamin D benefits also include lowering bad cholesterol levels.
- Vitamin D deficiency may cause muscle aches, which is one of the first signs of rickets. Do not ignore weird muscle cramps or spasms that may occur at any point of time.
- It is said that anti-inflammatory properties of vitamin D may help combat the inflammation that triggers migraines and headaches.
- Vitamin D can help boost weight loss too. This vitamin can suppress the storage of fat cells, further reducing fat accumulation.
Vitamin D Deficiency Symptoms
Here are a few symptoms that may be caused by vitamin D deficiency.
- Getting sick or infected often
- Loss of bone density
- Slow healing of wounds
- Depression
- Bone or back pain
- Hair loss
- Muscle pain
Best Sources of Vitamin D
According to the British Dietetics Association, about 15 minutes of sunlight exposure thrice a week between 11 am to 3 pm is essential to load up on vitamin D. Here are a few dietary sources of vitamin D:
- Eggs
- Milk
- Soy milk
- Yogurt
- Margarines
- White butter
- Shiitake mushrooms
- Fish, cod liver oil
- Buttermilk
Go on and add more vitamin D to your diet to ensure a healthy body.
Comments