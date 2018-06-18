Vitamin D Deficient? Here's What It Means And Natural Ways To Load Up On The Sunshine Vitamin



Vitamin D Benefits

Vitamin D helps keep eye problems at bay. Optimum amount of vitamin D levels may help keep retinal inflammation at bay. Vitamin D benefits also include lowering bad cholesterol levels. Vitamin D deficiency may cause muscle aches, which is one of the first signs of rickets. Do not ignore weird muscle cramps or spasms that may occur at any point of time. It is said that anti-inflammatory properties of vitamin D may help combat the inflammation that triggers migraines and headaches. Vitamin D can help boost weight loss too. This vitamin can suppress the storage of fat cells, further reducing fat accumulation.



Vitamin D Deficiency Symptoms

According to a study published in the Journal PLOS ONE, consuming vitamin D rich diet can cut the risk of breast cancer and colorectal cancer in women. Vitamin D tops the list of some of the most important minerals that is needed by our body. This vitamin, also known as sunshine vitamin is a key nourisher that protects most parts of the body and keeps health problems at bay. Vitamin D is produced in your skin in response to the sunlight, which means one of the best sources of vitamin D is sunlight. This fat-soluble vitamin is vital for regulating the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, two of which are known to strengthen bones and facilitates normal immune system function. If you thought vitamin D benefits are just a few, wait till you see what it has in store.

Here are a few symptoms that may be caused by vitamin D deficiency.

Getting sick or infected often

Loss of bone density

Slow healing of wounds

Depression

Bone or back pain

Hair loss

Muscle pain



Best Sources of Vitamin D

According to the British Dietetics Association, about 15 minutes of sunlight exposure thrice a week between 11 am to 3 pm is essential to load up on vitamin D. Here are a few dietary sources of vitamin D:

Eggs

Milk

Soy milk

Yogurt

Margarines

White butter

Shiitake mushrooms

Fish, cod liver oil

Buttermilk

Go on and add more vitamin D to your diet to ensure a healthy body.