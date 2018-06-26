Vitamin D Deficiency Linked To Diabetes Risk In Women: Study

Ladies, here's another reason to pay heed to your vitamin D levels. If the findings of a recent study is to be believed, low vitamin D levels could be linked to higher blood glucose values in women with pre-diabetes. The study published in the British Medical Journal involved 1,361 women from Delhi aged 20 to 60 years and concluded that Indian women suffering from deficiency of vitamin D could be at an increased risk.Diabetes Mellitus is a condition characterized by elevated blood glucose levels. Prediabetes on the other hand is a condition in which blood sugar is high, but not high enough to be type 2 diabetes.The said study was conducted by by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences along with Fortis C-DOC and Diabetes Foundation (India). The study set out to examine the association of low vitamin D levels and development of pre-diabetes, two medical conditions whose relationship has not been studied in much detail.For the study, the team measured and analysed the vitamin D levels and fasting blood glucose (FBG) levels in the study. It was found that the FBG levels were significantly higher in women with vitamin D deficiency as compared with those with vitamin D insufficiency and sufficiency. It was also revealed that higher FBG levels are associated with lower vitamin D levels in Indian women living in north India with pre-diabetes.Pats preclinical studies have asserted that vitamin D may to play a regulatory role in insulin secretion. Various studies have also shown how vitamin D deficiency impairs insulin secretion in rat pancreatic beta cells (that secrete insulin which helps in controlling blood glucose levels), while vitamin D supplementation seems to restore such glucose-stimulated insulin secretion.According to a recent report by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), the vitamin D levels in Delhi's population are staggeringly low. About 88% of Delhi's population has less than normal vitamin D levels. Lack of awareness of its deficiency and its consequences further add to the concerns of the health and medical circuit of the city.Women in India are more likely to have vitamin D deficiency because there are several of them are confined to households, noted one of the researchers.Low vitamin D levels and inadequate intake of calcium may predispose postmenopausal Indian women to bone fractures, which makes it all the more essential for women to load up on the sunshine vitamin.There are several symptoms of vitamin D deficiency. Some of the most common ones are chronic pain in your muscles and joints despite medication, perpetual fatigue. Lower back pain and low immunity are also signs of vitamin D deficiency.Here are some foods you must load up on to increase your vitamin D intake naturally.Cheese is one of the richest sources of vitamin D. Ricotta is said to have the highest levels of vitamin D. Cheese is also considered as a rich source of good fat and calciumMushrooms are packed with decent amount of vitamin D. Make sure you clean the mushrooms well before using. You can have them in broths, stews or salads.Fatty fish like mackerel, tuna, salmon are loaded with good quality vitamin D. Include them in sandwiches, have them grilled or in salads.