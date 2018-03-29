Vitamin D Deficiency: 5 Foods To Up Vitamin D Naturally

Vitamin D is one of the most crucial nutrient required for smooth functioning of essential body functions. An integral function of Vitamin D is that it regulates the amount of calcium and phosphorous in the body - both are elements that are vital for strong bones, teeth and also to keep your muscles healthy. Food safety regulator FSSAI is soon planning to launch a campaign to spread awareness about availing Vitamin D through campaign -- Project Dhoop in a number of public and private schools. Also called the sunshine vitamin, the best way to retrieve vitamin D is through getting a good dose of sunshine, but there are many ways through which you can avail decent amount of vitamin D through your diet too. Vitamin D deficiency may cause poor bone health, muscle weakness, increased blood pressure, and hormonal imbalance. There are many signs to tell if you are vitamin d deficient. If you are perpetually fatigues or are facing chronic pain in your muscles and joints despite medication, you may be vitamin D deficient. Lower back pain and low immunity are also signs of vitamin D deficiency.

Here are some foods you must load up on to increase your vitamin D intake naturally.

1. Cheese: Cheese is one of the richest sources of vitamin D. Ricotta is said to have the highest levels of vitamin D. Cheese is also considered as a rich source of good fat and calcium

2. Mushrooms: Mushrooms are packed with decent quantum of vitamin D. Make sure you clean the mushrooms well before using. You can have them in broths, stews or salads.

3. Fatty Fish: Fatty fish like mackerel, tuna, salmon are loaded with high quality vitamin D. Include them in sandwiches, have them grilled or in salads.

4. Egg yolk: Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites. Don't toss away the yolk, unless you have a cholesterol problem.

5. Raw Milk: Raw milk is one of the best sources for vitamin D. Vegans can try Soy milk, which is also very rich in the sunshine vitamin.

Load up on these foods and make most of the sunshine vitamin.