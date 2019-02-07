Vitamin D: 14 Vitamin D-Rich Foods You Must Include In Your Diet For Strong Bones And Teeth

According to a study published in the journal of The North American Menopause Society, consuming vitamin D-rich foods may help keep risk of diabetes at bay. Another study published recently found that the ‘sunshine vitamin' may also help combat tuberculosis (TB) bacteria found in the lungs of people. Vitamin D is a micronutrient, which helps increase your body's ability to assimilate calcium, magnesium, and phosphate. Vitamin D is crucial to support bone health and teeth. Vitamin D deficiency could lead to soft and brittle bones, persistent joint or back pain, muscle pain etc. It can also increase risk of conditions like osteoporosis, rickets and arthritis. One of the best natural sources of vitamin D is sunlight. However, since most of us work indoors, or do not get so much exposure to sunlight, our daily recommended dose of vitamin D is compromised to a great extent. Signs of Vitamin D deficiency are not so prominent in the beginning, but by the time you realise you are Vitamin D deficient it is often too late.

Here are some common symptoms of vitamin D deficiency that you must never ignore:

1. Fatigue and tiredness

2. Weak immunity

3. Pain in bones and joints

4. Impaired wound healing

5. Muscle pain

6. Hair loss

7. Depression

Vitamin D-Rich Foods

While vitamin D supplements are a good way to ensure you are having enough of this vital nutrient, but there are many natural ways in which you can keep up with your daily dose of sunshine vitamin. Fish and dairy products are said to be the best sources of vitamin D. Vegans can load up on soy-based foods for their daily fix.

(Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Fruits That Could Help Cut Belly Fat)

Weight Loss: Fish and dairy products are said to be the best sources of vitamin D

Here's a list of 14 Vitamin D-rich foods you can consider adding to your diet:

1. Eggs

2. Yogurt

3. Milk

4. Tofu

5. Mushrooms

6. Orange Juice

7. Collards

8. Okra

9. Kale

10. Spinach

11. Sardines

12. Salmon

13. Cheese

14. Soybeans

Adding these foods to your diet may help you fulfil your daily fill of vitamin D. But make sure you do not go overboard. It is a good idea to consult your dietician before making any drastic changes to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.