Internet Finds Woman's Viral 'Dry Fruit Jewellery' Not Sweet, But Rather 'Nuts'

A video showing 'dry fruit jewellery' is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ vasudhaa_makeover)

For special occasions such as weddings, many people choose to get beauty makeovers and dedicated jewellery arrangements. While some may choose traditional motifs, others may prefer to follow viral trends on the internet. A video currently taking Instagram by storm shows one such jewellery 'makeover,' apparently for a baby shower. The woman depicted in the reel has been decked in jewellery adorned with dry fruits and nuts. In the reel by @vasudhaa_makeover, the camera pans to focus on different aspects of the jewellery arrangement.

We see the woman wearing necklaces, bangles, earrings, a hairband, a belt and a hair ornament. Different parts of these accessories have been decorated with almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios, green cardamoms, etc. Take a look at the viral video below:

The Instagram reel has received more than 11 million views so far. In the comments, many users expressed their disapproval of the idea of wearing "dry fruit jewellery". Several have criticised the waste of food it entails. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Why are people still celebrating functions by wasting food?"

"Wastage of food...... please stop this......."

"Iska matlab hai Aj kal dry fruits sone k bao bik rahe hai" ["This means that nowadays dry fruits are as expensive as gold"].

"New Trend: dry fruits jewellery."

"Very rich people."

"Only foodies like my friend will like it."

"Acha hai, bhukh lage to noch ke khalo" ["This is good, if you're feeling hungry, simply tear and eat"].

What did you think of this viral video? Do you find it "sweet" or "nuts"? Let us know in the comments below.

