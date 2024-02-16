Viral Now: Person Earning Rs 43.5 LPA Wants To Switch To 'Company With Free Food'

A person's unique priority in their job search is viral (Stock photo for representational purposes only)

While searching for a new job, we all prioritise different criteria. Salary and location may be important to some, while others may consider factors such as work culture, perks, etc. A recent viral post is about an unusual aspect being prioritised in a person's job search. Moreover, given the person's current earnings, their mentioned requirements have raised many eyebrows online. The instance was brought to light by Saumil Tripathi, the founder of Grapevine (a career-related platform). Saumil took to X to share a screenshot of a software engineer's post on his platform.

He wrote, "I rarely see people with so much clarity about their priorities and future choices. His reason to get his next job is simple: good food." The title of the post shows that the person is looking for "Companies with free food". The text below reads, "I'm an active gym person. My monthly food cost is high. Considering joining companies with great protein food and offering food for all 4 meals. I started preparing for Google interviews. Are there any other companies I should target? Current salary: 43.5 LPA. Experience: 4.3 years." Take a look below.

I rarely see people with so much clarity about their priorities and future choices



His reason to get his next job is simple: good food



Whole discussion is quite good, 68 comments : https://t.co/XEBIOcNDeepic.twitter.com/1nHNWt0Qvr — Saumil (@OnTheGrapevine) February 15, 2024

The X post has received a lot of interest online. Several users were left in disbelief that a person with such a package has specified food as a major requirement for his next role. Check out some of the reactions below:

"The person's current salary and his/her concern is making me question my life's choices."

The person's current salary and his/her concern is making me question my life's choices — siddharth0x.eth (@Siddharth0X) February 15, 2024

"Highlight: CTC 43 lakhs. Problem: food cost is high."

Highlight : ctc 43 lakhs

Problem : food cost is high — Aditya K (@hafseraditya) February 15, 2024

"He should join Zomato.. they will take care of him."

He should join Zomato.. they will take care of him. — Anit (@ShedoleAnit) February 15, 2024

"With this CTC, he can open his own fitness brand."

With this ctc he can open his own fitness brand😂 — Piyush Barve (@PiyushBarv58302) February 15, 2024

What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.

