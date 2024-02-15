1700-Year Old Chicken Egg With Liquid Inside Discovered In England

An ancient egg with its yolk and white was found in England (Photo Credit: Oxford Archaeology)

In 2010, four ancient eggs were uncovered by archaeologists in Aylesbury, England. They were found along with a basket, pottery, leather shoes and other items. Dating these objects allowed researchers to approximate the age of the eggs as well. These chicken eggs turned out to be around two millennia old! Three cracked during excavation, but a single "Aylesbury egg" survived. More recently, a scan has revealed that this egg still contains liquid inside it. An intact egg of this age is indeed a rare discovery and has made headlines worldwide.

Edward Biddulph, the senior project manager at Oxford Archaeology, which was involved with the project, told The Guardian, "We might have expected it to have leached out over the centuries but it is still there. It is absolutely incredible. It may be the oldest egg of its type in the world." Moreover, the Oxford site explains that fragments of Roman eggshells have been uncovered in the past. However, "this is the only complete Roman egg known in Britain."

To perform the micro CT scan of the egg Biddulph brought conservator Dana Goodburn-Brown and the University of Kent on board. The scan showed that its yolk and albumen (egg white) were present inside it. "Archaeologists believe that the eggs had been left there as gifts to the gods once the pit had fallen into disuse," Biddulph said, as per CNN. They speculate that the woven basket it was found alongside could have contained bread.

The egg was taken to London's Natural History Museum for further consultation. The archaeologists were quite "nervous" about transporting the egg over long distances, especially in public transport. They have said they found it "daunting" to be carrying around such a fragile and valuable object on the London Tube.

The researchers are now trying to find ways to extract some of the interior liquid for further study, without breaking the egg. Meanwhile, the egg is being kept at Discover Bucks Museum in Aylesbury.