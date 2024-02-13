Viral Video: Woman 'Washing' Naan Under Running Water Sparks Online Debate

A viral video about reheating naan has divided the Internet (Photo Credit: Instagram/ everythingalishay)

The morning after a party or get-together comes with special privileges. One of the best parts about the next day is the chance to enjoy all the yummy leftover treats. Many of us often end up eating the remaining party food for the following day's breakfast, lunch and perhaps even dinner. An Instagram reel on this subject has recently gone viral. But rather than the leftovers, it's the method used for reheating them that has caught the internet's attention. In the Instagram video by @everythingalishay, we see a person holding up a cooked naan under running water from a tap. From the text on the video, we know that it is leftover from the previous night's family dinner.

After covering it in lots of water, she places the naan on a tawa and spreads oil around its circumference. She reheats and refries the naan on both sides. She also serves herself some of the leftover chicken from a glass container. In the caption, she reveals that it is Chicken Bihari Boti made by her mother and one of her favourite dishes. She later relishes it with the hot naan. Watch the complete reel below.

The video has received more than 32 million views so far. Although it was first shared towards the end of December 2023, it has continued to make the rounds online. In the comments, many people were confused about the need to "wash" the naan. Several people also criticised her for it. In the now-edited caption, the Instagram user has explained, "Why did I water the naan: if you add water to any stale bread and toast it, it will become soft and just like new again. I used filtered water. Please use filtered water. Not tap water."

At the same time, many users defended her technique and stated that they use similar methods to reheat their bread. Others were simply enchanted by the idea of savouring naan in this way. Read some of the reactions below:

"Everyone in Germany also wets their bread rolls before putting them in the oven to revive them. So the naan thing was normal. Looks delish!"

"The number of people not understanding wetting the naan. No one taught y'all about using a damp paper towel around bread when reheating to keep it moist? Same thing."

"I thought my family invented it."

"How do y'all not know that rinsing the naan defrosts and softens it up when refried?"

"I thought we only do it."

"Why did she wash it? Naan of your business, that's why."

"REAL ...the refried naan tastes bomb!!"

"Those refried nans be tasting better than anything else."

What did you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

