Viral Video: Vlogger Mixes Curry With Cereal - Internet Says, 'My Eyes Hurt'

A viral video shows the combination of curry and cereal. (Photo Credit: Instagram/ foodmakescalhappy)

Cereal and curry are comfort foods in their own way. Many of us rely on the simple deliciousness of these dishes and enjoy them on a regular basis. And it should be noted that we relish them separately. But a recent bizarre viral video shows a person mixing the two at home and tasting it for himself. While sweet and savoury combinations can sometimes be appetising, the Internet was not pleased with this one. Going by the large number of incensed comments, the majority of the people online seem against the idea.

Also Read: After Gulab Jamun, Making Of Famous Sweet Petha Has Internet Concerned

In the Instagram reel by @foodmakescalhappy, we see two vessels in the frame first. One is a saucepan containing a reddish curry with meat pieces. The other is a bowl of chocolate cereal. "Let's eat cereal with curry," reads the text on the video. The person proceeds to combine both and gives the mixture a stir. He tastes this unusual delicacy for himself. Wondering whether he liked it? It seems he indeed did, as he calls it "nice." He also adds, "The curry makes the cereal so much richer and flavourful compared to milk." The text on the video finally changes to, "Sweet, savoury, spicy and shiok way to start the day". "Shiok" is derived from the Malaysian language and is generally translated as pleasing or delightful. Watch the full reel here:



Also Read: "I Love Eating Soap" - Viral Video Has Internet Worried, Until The End

The video has received 1.2 million views so far. Very few people have expressed interest in actually trying this bizarre food combination. Read how Instagram users reacted below:

"Delete this, you still have time."

"My eyes hurt."

"So you eat cereal with curry and rice with milk?"

"This is just so wrong in so many different ways."

"This should be illegal."

"Your dad didn't come home with the milk or what?"

"As an Indian, I feel attacked."

"Enough of the internet today."

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Indian And Dutch Families Bonding Over 'Idiyappam' - Internet Is All Hearts

Before this, cereal was featured in a different way in a recent viral video. It showed a skydiver preparing the dish in the conventional manner - with milk and bananas. But what left the Internet stunned was that he did it all while suspended mid-air! Watch the full reel and read the story here.