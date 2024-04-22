Viral Video: Vlogger Compares Indian And South African Biryani, Internet Reacts

Photo Credit: Instagram/@pushpeksidhu_

Indians love their biryanis and there's no two ways about it. But have you ever wondered how biryanis from other countries would taste like? If you have not yet, then here's a video that might leave you wondering. You read that right! We recently came across food-related content, featuring actor, comedian, and content creator Pushpek Sidhu comparing biryanis from India and South Africa. But what grabbed our attention was his good sense of humour. Now, if you are wondering what South African biryani is, then let us tell you, what he meant was a peri peri chicken rice that has the characteristics of this desi classic. Sounds interesting? So, without further ado, let's find out his verdict.

Indian Biryani Vs South African Biryani: Who Wins?

The Instagram video begins with Pushpek Sidhu holding two bowls of biryani in his hands - one from India and the other from South Africa. "Indian biryani versus South African biryani - which one is better? Have to find out," he says and starts with the Indian biryani.

He takes a bite and goes on to say, "Wonderful...it is great...heavenly." Gushing over the spice levels and flavours of the dish, he gives it a "nine out of ten (9/10)." Next, he tries the South African version of the dish and states, "I am not going to lie, it is really good...South Africans really know how to season their food."

Wondering what his final verdict is? No points for guessing, the Indian biryani remains the clear winner. "However good this is (South African biryani), it can never beat the Indian biryani. I give South African biryani an eight-and-half out of ten (8.5/10)," he concludes.

Watch the detailed video here:

The video garnered 970k views, 56.5k likes and hundreds of comments on Instagram. People took to the comments section to appreciate his sense of humour and funny facial expressions while shooting the video.

A user wrote, "That look after he said India wins got me." Another comment read, "Bro just needs excuses to have Indian food, might as well make a video."

Someone recommended, "Try Jollof Rice!! It's Nigerian, and is one of my favourite rice dishes." Another recommendation read, "Bunny chow next."

A comment read, "Bro loves the India vs South Africa food battle." A person wrote, "Yay! India Wins!"

What are your thoughts on the video? Share it with us in the comments below. Meanwhile, find here some of our favourite biryani recipes to try at home.

