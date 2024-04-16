Viral Video Compares Indian And South African Tandoori Chicken. Guess The Winner

The video has garnered 2.6 million views (Photo Credit: Instagram/@pushpeksidhu_)

Are you someone who keeps scrolling through food-related videos on social media? Do you enjoy those quirky and funny food videos that go viral on the internet? If you answered yes, then you must check out this hilarious Instagram video that we recently came across. It features actor, comedian, and content creator Pushpek Sidhu comparing tandoori chicken from India and South Africa, with a touch of his unique sense of humour. And what took us by surprise was his verdict! Let's take you through it.

Indian Tandoori Chicken Vs South African Tandoori Chicken: Who Is The Winner?

The video opens with Pushpek Sindhu stating, "Indian tandoori chicken versus South African tandoori chicken - which one is better? It's time to find out!" while holding two types of roasted chicken leg pieces in hand.

"We are gonna start with Indian tandoori chicken," and he goes on to take a big bite of the chicken piece. Impressed with the burst of flavours, he decides to dip it in green chutney and take the next bite. "Even better," he remarks, adding, "I am giving this nine out of ten."

Next, it's time for the South African tandoori chicken, which according to the content creator, is also known as peri peri chicken. Pushpek again takes a big bite and remarks, "That is juicy. South Africans really know how to season their food!" He goes on to add the peri peri hot sauce that came along and according to him, "It blew my mind!"

Now, can you guess the points South African tandoori chicken got? It's 9.2! Yes, you read that right. According to Pushpek Sidhu, peri peri chicken is the clear winner. "South Africa wins!" he concludes.

Watch the video here:

The video in no time took the internet by storm, garnering 2.6 million views, 115k likes, and thousands of comments. While some internet users were seen enjoying the comparison video, some strongly shared their love for Indian tandoori chicken, stating, "Always Indian wins!"

We suggest, get some tandoori chicken and peri peri chicken at home and try to decide for yourself. Do let us know your opinion in the comments section below.