Viral Video: Vlogger Calls Sabudana Vada 'Indian Donut', Desis React

Recently, a video of a travel vlogger relishing sabudana vada at a popular Maharashtrian restaurant in Mumbai went viral. In the reel, Nick Gray is seen visiting Dadar's famous Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra. He says that this establishment has "the very best breakfast" and proceeds to show us his "favourite dish in the whole world". While he initially calls it sabudana vada, he later describes it as "Indian donuts". He says that it is "The most popular thing to eat for breakfast in the state of Maharashtra" and explains that they are made out of tapioca and peanuts". He cuts into the crunchy sabudana vada using two spoons and declares himself afraid of making a mess. Watch the full video below to know more:

The reel has clocked over 870K views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users were quick to correct the vlogger, pointing out that sabudana vada cannot be called a "donut". One person wrote, "Tapioca fritters instead of donuts maybe? I know you want it to be relatable but donuts are dense and sweet. These are light and savoury. Wouldn't fritters be more apt?" The vlogger replied, "Yes I think you're right I just wanted it to go viral for more Americans to know about Sabudana wada." A few users also supplied suggestions for other must-try dishes. Read a few of the comments below:

"BTW Indian doughnut could Mendu Vada and not sabudana vada."

"You can call it Sago peanut fritters... Just the perfect place to have it in Mumbai."

"NOO MAN. Don't call it a donut. It is called a 'vada'."

"Eat with your hands... that's the most uncomfortable way to eat sabudana Vada....u are at risk of launching that Vada in someone's face like a cannonball..."

"Finally people like you are making efforts to show that Indian food is more than just chicken tikka masala, Naan, butter chicken and biryani."

"You should try their thalipith and Piyush as well."

"If you're fond of some spice, you'll love Misal Pav there too."

