Viral Video: This US Vlogger's Street Food Trail In Pakistan Amuses Internet

The video has garnered 15.2 million views till now (Photo Credit: Instagram/@colinduthie)

Internet is loaded with a variety of food experimentation videos and we just love watching each of them. From bizarre recipes to people try unique dishes from across the world - there's no dearth of options for you to explore. Recently, one such video grabbed our attention, leaving us totally amused. It was about a US-based vlogger's street food trail experience in Pakistan. You read that right. A content creator, named Colin, during his trip to Pakistan decided to try some of the most popular dishes avaialable on the streets of Lahore. Read on.

The video opens with the content creator stating, "Eating street food until I get food poisoning. I am currently in Lahore Pakistan and I am going to be walking around, finding the weirdest thing possible and eating it. So, let's go." To make it yet more relatable, he donned traditional Pakistani pathani suit while exploring the lanes of Lahore.

Also Read: Popular UK Food Vlogger Makes Dal Bhat And Aloo Bhujia; Internet Calls Him A 'Certified Indian'

Colin's trail began with halwa, which he he tried and seemed to enjoy. Next, he took a glass of lassi, referring to it as "fermented milk" that tastes like milkshake. We could also see him vibing with the locals and enjoying pakodas and more.

"The food in Pakistan tastes really good and I did not have food poisoning," he concludes, adding that his food trail in Pakistan will continue.

Watch the detailed video here:

Also Read: Vlogger 'Reviews' Hospital Stay Like A Hotel In Satirical Video, Internet Calls It "Genius"

The video grabbed attention on social media, garnering 15.2 million views, 848k likes and thousands of interesting comments.

"I'm actually hooked to this series," wrote one. Another person mentoned, "Bro's immunity has been upgraded."

A third comment read, "He will eventually develop a super saiyan level of immunity. Lol!"

A person commented, "Pakistani food is amazing. Try as many dishes as you can."

"I wanna go to Pakistan," a comment read.

How did you find the Pakistani street food trail? Share it with us in the comments section below.

Pakistan is one of my favorite places to eat

Definitely one of my favorite days from my trip to Pakistan was exploring the narrow streets in the walled city of Lahore. Didn't include this in the video but most of the food was actually gifted to me as a gesture of hospitality. Pakistanis are some of the kindest people in the world.

Also, going to a country in a few days without street food so the series will be on hold for a week or so. Anyways, so happy with how these are coming out. Hope everyone enjoys them!