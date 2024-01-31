'Gen Z Paratha' - Street Vendor Stuffing Paratha With Chips Raises Eyebrows Online

A reel of "Lays Paratha" has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ foodiejunglee)

Nothing beats the comfort derived from the crisp and crunch of potato chips. Apart from enjoying them as they are or pairing them with dips, people also love to experiment with these chips to make unconventional snacks and dishes. These fusion treats are made by not only food vloggers but street vendors as well. One of the latest experiments taking Instagram by storm is "Lays Paratha". This unusual form of what is technically an aloo (potato) paratha has sparked different reactions online. In the Instagram reel by @foodiejunglee, we see the street vendor emptying two packets of potato chips into a bowl. He chooses the green and the blue packets for this dish.

He then crushes the chips and combines them with chopped coriander, onions and masalas. Once the mixture is ready, he stuffs it into a ball of dough and rolls it out onto a flat surface. He then cooks the paratha on both sides until golden brown. He serves the paratha topped with butter. Watch the complete video below.

The viral reel has received 3 million views so far. Most Instagram users in the comment section were against the idea of such a paratha. Many questioned the need to invent it in the first place. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Aloo, pyaz aur paneer mein kya problem thi?" ["What was wrong with potato, onion and paneer?"]

"We've come full circle with this."

"Jab aap aaloo lane aur boil karne me aalsi ho." ["When you're too lazy to buy and boil potatoes."]

"Next step: Ab parathe ko bhi grind kar ke momo me bharenge." ["Next step: they will grind the paratha and stuff it inside momos."]

"Isse aacha aalu ka Paratha bna le." ["You should have simply made regular aloo paratha instead."]

"Gen Z paratha."

"What on earth is happening here?"

"Justice for aloo."

Before this, a video showing how to make a "Lays omelette" had gone viral. What raised eyebrows online was that the dish was made inside the packet itself. Read the complete story here.

