Viral Video Shows Opening A 100-Year-Old Wine. Internet In Disbelief

A fine wine always adds up to your meal experience. Right? In fact, the basic rule for a good-quality wine is its age. As per wine connoisseurs, the more aged the wine is, the better it tastes. During our research about wine, we recently came across a video on the internet that claims to be at least a 100-year-old. You read that right! A content creator, named 'indianfoodierocks', took to Instagram to share a video of the opening of a wine barrel that has reportedly been preserved for a century.

The video shows a person first removing the barrel cover with a sharp knife-like tool. The mouth of the barrel, wrapped with what looks like leaves, is opened. And finally, with the help of a cochlear, the person takes out a serving of wine from the barrel.

This fascinating video has grabbed the attention of the internet. Till now, the video has gathered 10.6 million views, 432k likes, and thousands of comments.

Some people seemed fascinated with the video, some were in disbelief. "How did he know it was 100 years old?" a comment read. Another person wrote, "One sip of that wine and you will meet who made that wine." A third comment read, "That stuff looks like it's from the biblical times."

A person wrote, "One sip tastes like heaven. Another sip takes you to heaven."

A person clarified, "Sealed with zero air inside means that even after 100 years, you can drink the wine."

If given a chance, would you want to taste the century-old wine?