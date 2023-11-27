5 Mind-Blowing Ways To Reuse Your Leftover Wine

Leftover wine can be used again in creative ways.

So, you've just hosted a fantastic dinner party, and there it is, that lonely half-empty bottle of wine, standing as the lone survivor of a night filled with laughter and joy. You don't want to drink any more, but it hurts to let the precious wine go to waste. And it is known that an open bottle of wine can go bad in just a couple of days. So what to do with the leftover wine? Fear not, because repurposing leftover wine gives you some culinary wonders and creative concoctions that'll have you raising a glass in celebration once more.

How To Preserve Wine?

In an era that champions sustainability, freezing leftover wine is a wise decision to store wine. It prevents wastage and upholds the "reduce, reuse, recycle" mantra. Since wine is a mixture of chemical compounds and aromatics, it can undergo significant flavour changes when exposed to air over time. Freezing, however, puts the ageing process on pause. It preserves the wine's flavour at its peak. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, freezing can slow down wine oxidation, a leading cause of flavour deterioration and preserve your wine.

How To Freeze Leftover Wine:

Freeze it! So, it's as simple as it sounds. Just pour your leftover wine into ice cube trays, pop them in the freezer, and let them do their magic. Now, the next time you're sipping on a glass of white wine, plop a wine ice cube in there, and voila! You've got a chilled glass that won't get watered down. The La Crema Winery's head chef, Tracey Shepos, also recommends adding frozen wine ice cubes instead of regular ones to your cocktail.

Wine can be frozen into cubes.

Here Are 5 Creative Ways To Use Wine Ice Cubes:

1. Serve Special Sangria

Host a sangria soire! Toss some wine ice cubes into your homemade sangria. As they melt, they'll infuse your fruity concoction with the rich flavours of your chosen wine. Not everyone's a wine enthusiast, and that's okay. Wine ice cubes can take your non-alcoholic drinks to the next level. Whether it's sparkling water, lemonade, or iced tea, wine ice cubes add a touch of sophistication and flavour. All fun twists that'll impress your friends and the real reason you should be making wine ice cubes.

2. Use In Cooking Recipes

Become a kitchen wizard by adding wine ice cubes to your cooking adventures. When your recipe calls for a splash of wine, just grab a cube or two from the freezer. Wine ice cubes can instantly elevate sauces and stews by turning up the flavour of your meats and vegetables.

3. Add To Marinades

Combine wine ice cubes with herbs, garlic, and a dash of olive oil for a lip-smacking marinade. It's an effortless way to make your dishes shine. In fact, you can use these cubes in any marinade for recipes that will taste better with the subtle hint of wine.

4. Make Heady Desserts

Satisfy your sweet tooth with wine ice cube-infused desserts. Drop a few cubes into your poaching liquid for pears or peaches. As they thaw, they'll infuse your fruit with the subtle taste of wine. Top with whipped cream for extra indulgence.

5. Stay Hydrated

Stay hydrated with style! Wine ice cubes can transform plain water into a refreshing and subtly flavoured drink. Add some citrus zest, herbs, or even berries to the cubes for a delightful twist on hydration. Get your creative juices flowing and whip up wine-infused popsicles. Blend wine ice cubes with fresh fruit, a touch of honey, and a hint of lime juice. Pour the mixture into popsicle moulds and freeze for an adult-friendly sweet treat.

A Word Of Caution:

When freezing leftover wine, tread carefully. Wine, with its alcohol content, doesn't freeze in the same way as water. Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson claims that wine ice cubes should be fine for up to three months and maybe a little longer. But the pitfall of freezing wine lies in its sudden shapeshift, Therefore, wine should be thawed slowly.

So, the next time you find yourself with an unfinished bottle of wine, don't view it as a mere afterthought. Embrace the possibilities it presents.

