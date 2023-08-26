7 Steps To Crafting The Perfect Sangria At Home: Your Party Secret Revealed

Red, white, or ros, you can make sangria with anything

There's something magical about sipping on a glass of Sangria - that fruity, refreshing concoction that transports you to a sun-soaked paradise. Sangria is your ideal 11 a.m. drink that won't leave you buzzy the rest of the day. Sangria is an essential day-party drink, and almost all bartenders know the perfect way to make it. What if we told you that creating this delightful elixir at home is not just a possibility but an art form waiting to be mastered? Would you like to learn the art and make our own sangria and be the star of your party? We are sharing the secrets to crafting the perfect Sangria that will have your guests begging for the recipe.

Here Are 7 Tips To Make The Perfect Sangria At Home:

1. Choosing Your Wine - The First Step

Red, white, or rosé - it's your canvas, and your choice sets the tone for the entire experience. For a classic red Sangria, opt for a medium-bodied red wine like Merlot or Tempranillo. If you lean towards lighter, try a crisp white wine like Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio. Rosé wines add a hint of romance to your Sangria, bringing a lovely blush to the mix.

2. Picking The Right Fruits To Colour And Flavour Your Drink

A 'pitcher-perfect' sangria is a burst of colours and flavours in your glass, thanks to all the wonderful fruits that are added to it. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes are classics but you can get experimental and throw in seasonal fruits like berries, peaches, and apples.

4. Cutting The Fruits Right

We all love biting into the wine-soaked fruity chunks out of our glass of sangria. The drink doubles up as a light snack, making our tummy and mind happy at the same time. So make sure to cut your fruits into chunks - not too big, not too small. And always opt for freshly cut fruits; we don't need to tell you why.

Photo Credit: Istock

3. Sweeten The Deal With Syrup

Consider creating a simple syrup; It's as easy as boiling equal parts water and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Let it cool, and you've got a sweet concoction that blends seamlessly into your Sangria. If you're watching the sugar intake, opt for natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup or skip it altogether.

4. Spicing Up The Sangria

A truly remarkable Sangria carries a depth of flavour that surprises and delights. This is where spices and liqueurs come into play. Cinnamon sticks, cloves, and star anise add warmth, while a splash of brandy or orange liqueur elevates the experience. But remember not to go overboard with these ingredients, you want to retain the natural flavours of the wine and the fruits - true stars of the show.

5. Marrying the Flavours

Now comes the exciting part: bringing it all together. In a pitcher, combine your wine of choice with your simple syrup, spices, and liqueurs. Stir it gently, treating the mixture with the respect it deserves. Add your freshly sliced fruits, allowing their essence to infuse the liquid with every passing moment.

6. Letting It Soak In The Flavours

The best way to make the sangria is to let the flavours seep into the wine for a few hours, or better still, overnight. We know it's hard to resist that glorious jug calling out to you from the refrigerator but Sangria needs some chill time. This helps the sangria get that depth of flavour we all enjoy in every sip.

7. Finishing With Fizzy Sparkle

Just before serving, add a splash of sparkling water or club soda to lighten up the Sangria, If you prefer a sweeter note, opt for a splash of lemon-lime soda. In fact, even your favourite cold drink will do the job well. And don't forget to garnish - with fresh mint leaves or orange wedge.

Are you ready to impress your guests with your mixology skills? Try this easy recipe for a classic sangria for your next house party.