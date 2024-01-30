Michelin-Star 'Ratatouille Restaurant' In Paris Loses Wine Worth Over $1.6 Million

Photo Credit: iStock

Remember Paris' legendary restaurant Tour d'Argent, which inspired the classic movie Ratatouille? Reportedly, the management at this 442-year-old restaurant has recently called in the police. Wonder why? BBC reports that it was because vintage wine bottles, worth 1.6 million dollars, were missing from the restaurant's cellars. The list of 83 missing wine bottles includes the prestigious Bordeaux such as Romanee Conti. For the uninitiated, Romanee Conti is considered one of the most expensive wines in the world.

A report in the People Magazine reads that a 2011 bottle of Romanee Conti may cost around 16,000 dollars and the 1999 vintage can fetch over 30,000 dollars. In fact in 2018, a 1945 bottle of Romanee Conti was sold for approximately 521749.90 dollars, making it the most expensive wine in the world, at that time.

Reports further state that Tour d'Argent has an encyclopedia-like wine list and cellars, running hundreds of yards along the Seine River. "It currently houses 300,000 bottles," the report adds.

As per the BBC reports, the investigation is on, but no such evidence of robbery has been found.