Viral Video Showing 'Salad Bar' Drawer Gets 77 Million Views, Captivates Internet

A reel showing a unique salad set-up has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ makeitwithmicah)

Videos on salad hacks, recipes, nutrition tips, arrangement styles, etc. often fascinate social media users. Our feeds are filled with reels about making salads that are "better" in more ways than one. Salads are widely considered to be a convenient way to start following a healthier diet. Thus, our online fascination with these videos is no surprise. Among the latest Instagram reels that has taken the platform by storm is one that showcases a unique home "salad bar." It has received a staggering 77.3 million views so far.

In the video, the content creator gives us a brief glimpse at her salad set-up. All the ingredients are arranged in individual containers, which are neatly fitted inside a large fridge drawer. Thus, all she has to do is pull out the drawer and start picking the ingredients of her salad. In the reel, we can see eggs, several veggies (whole and chopped), cheese, salad dressing options and more. In the caption, the content creator wrote, "One of my New Year's resolutions is to eat at least one salad per day, and this system has really helped. Even my husband has taken to eating more salads as well."

The Instagram reel has sparked a range of reactions online. Many people expressed fascination and wonder. Others were concerned about the food getting spoiled too quickly and thus, wasted, due to this particular storage method. Read some of the comments below:

"When I say I literally GASPED when I saw this."

"Yes because I need 40 compartments to clean rotting produce from instead of just the two I have now."

"We tried this and our veggies didn't last very well."

"Now this is amazing!"

"I love this, but I feel like it needs to have individual covers."

"Now show me what it looks like in 3 days."

"Literally my dream."

