Stanley Cup Craze Takes A New Turn: US Woman Steals Merchandise Worth Around 2 Lakh Rupees

(Photo Credit: Facebook/ City of Roseville, California Police Department)

The demand for the trending Stanley cups seems to be reaching new heights. A few weeks ago, several videos of serpentine lines and tussles between customers impatient to get their hands on these products surfaced on different social media platforms. Among the latest incidents making headlines is the theft of 65 Stanley cups by a 23-year-old woman in Roseville, California. As per the police, the incident took place at a retail store on the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road.

The staff of a store called the police on the afternoon of January 17, 2024. They had just spotted a woman escaping with Stanley bottles enough to fill a shopping cart, without paying for them. "The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise," the police revealed. She was later stopped by a police officer and arrested for Grand Theft. The stolen items, valued at nearly $2500 (approx INR 2 Lakhs), were recovered from her vehicle.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfil your hydration habits," The Roseville Police wrote in a Facebook post. They also shared photos of the merchandise they found. The images show the trunk of the car almost overflowing with various types of Stanley tumblers. Some items were also stuffed near the front seats. Take a look at the post below:

Before this, a video showing a man trying to get away with a box of a limited-edition Starbucks X Stanley Quencher had taken the internet by storm. In the clip, we can see him being tackled by other customers in the queue. To know more about the mayhem and online debate surrounding the trending Stanley cups, click here to read the full story.

