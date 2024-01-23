Viral: Ex-Google MD Relished 'Kurkure' In China. But It Was Actually...

An X post about food lookalikes is viral (Photo: iStock - For representational purposes only)
Food doppelgangers are a fascinating topic to explore. It's amazing how delicacies from different parts of the world closely resemble each other. Each has its own history, unique ingredients and distinctive recipe. But the final results can be visually so similar, that we may even mistake one for the other. Recently, the former Managing Director of Google, Parminder Singh, took to X to share how he had once confused two food items in this way. One day, when he was at the cafeteria in Google's Beijing office, he came across what he thought was a type of Kurkure, the popular Indian packaged snack.
On noticing the size of the portion on his plate, a colleague expressed surprise at his liking the snack. He replied, "Yes, of course. I grew up eating something similar as a snack in India." The colleague was left astonished. Wondering why? It turns out that the binge-worthy snack Parminder was savouring was not Kurkure, but crispy duck tongues. He wrote, "Now, whenever I see a plate of 'Kurkures', I double-check to make sure it's not Chinese tongue-di kabab!" Check out the full post below.
Parminde has further clarified that "Just for the record, I'm happily adventurous with my food. I have eaten everything, from snakes to insects and of course duck tongues! But when I expect Kurkure, I want Kurkure!
The X post has received more than 150K views so far. It has attracted a lot of attention online. Several people found the incident as well as the pun "tongue-di kebab" quite amusing. Many users have shared their own experiences of confusing dishes from other cuisines for desi staples.
