Viral: Ex-Google MD Relished 'Kurkure' In China. But It Was Actually...

Food doppelgangers are a fascinating topic to explore. It's amazing how delicacies from different parts of the world closely resemble each other. Each has its own history, unique ingredients and distinctive recipe. But the final results can be visually so similar, that we may even mistake one for the other. Recently, the former Managing Director of Google, Parminder Singh, took to X to share how he had once confused two food items in this way. One day, when he was at the cafeteria in Google's Beijing office, he came across what he thought was a type of Kurkure, the popular Indian packaged snack.

On noticing the size of the portion on his plate, a colleague expressed surprise at his liking the snack. He replied, "Yes, of course. I grew up eating something similar as a snack in India." The colleague was left astonished. Wondering why? It turns out that the binge-worthy snack Parminder was savouring was not Kurkure, but crispy duck tongues. He wrote, "Now, whenever I see a plate of 'Kurkures', I double-check to make sure it's not Chinese tongue-di kabab!" Check out the full post below.

I was in the cafeteria at Google's Beijing office when I spotted a large plate of what looked like fried 'kurkures'. I helped myself with a generous portion.

A colleague commented, “Wow, I didn't know you were a fan of these.”

“Yes, of course. I grew up eating something similar… — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 21, 2024

Parminde has further clarified that "Just for the record, I'm happily adventurous with my food. I have eaten everything, from snakes to insects and of course duck tongues! But when I expect Kurkure, I want Kurkure!

Just for the record, I'm happily adventurous with my food. I have eaten everything from snakes to insects, and of course duck tongues! But when I expect kurkure, I want kurkure! — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 22, 2024

The X post has received more than 150K views so far. It has attracted a lot of attention online. Several people found the incident as well as the pun "tongue-di kebab" quite amusing. Many users have shared their own experiences of confusing dishes from other cuisines for desi staples.

One person thought she was eating sev bhujia in Kuala Lumpur. But on closer, inspection, she realised it was something else altogether:

I filled my plate with something looking like sev-bhajia in Kuala Lumpur. I found the smell a bit strange. When looked closely, every strand of sev had a pair of tiniest eyes. It was some kind of deep-fried minuscule fish! — Anubha Sinha (@AnubhaPrasad) January 21, 2024

Another X user spoke about his wife mistaking prawn crackers for sabudana papad:

Ditto happened with my missus (who is a vegetarian) bought loads of prawn crackers on the pretext that it's sabudana papad… 😀 — Piyush Pankaj (@piyushpankaj) January 21, 2024

Read some of the other reactions below:

I had a Colombian colleague offer me some chocolate covered snacks once and they turned out to ants covered in chocolate. I didn't mind the taste though, they were crunchy. — Harman Dhillon (@MajhaBeats) January 21, 2024

Sir it happened with me also .. in 2012 i went to Hangzhou and thought of buying some chips ( coz i thought every chips is made of potato ) .. i bought 5-6 packets but later on i realise they were made of octopus and duck 😂😂 Even Cheese is made from animal skin .. — ABC (@varungosai52403) January 21, 2024

I ate tobiko for years only to find out much later I was eating fish eggs. I don't eat fish! 👀 What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger. — Pooja | PurvX.com (@Pooja_PurvX) January 21, 2024

A famished me found an instant noodles cup in the snacks tray at a hotel in Guangzhou. Seeing the tiny green circle sticker relieved me. "Vegetarian food at last!"I muttered as I grabbed the cup. It had a large colourful photo of a prawn covered in noodles.



Evidently, fish is… — Shripal Gandhi (@thealtruist_in) January 21, 2024

Have you ever experienced something similar? Let us know in the comments below.

