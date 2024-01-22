Would You Drink Viral 'Corn Coffee'? Unusual Brew Takes Internet By Storm

A viral video features a coffee drink with sweet corn (Photo Credit: Instagram/ ethanrode)

Experimentation in the field of coffee and coffee-flavoured beverages has exploded in recent years. Coffee enthusiasts have no shortage of fascinating options to explore, both hot and cold. This innovation is not just driven by industry experts and chefs. People love to experiment at home and come up with interesting and unique coffee drinks to try. Among the latest versions taking the internet by storm is a 'corn coffee' beverage made by a video creator named Ethan Rode. In an Instagram reel, we follow his efforts to make a "sweet corn latte."

Also Read: Watch: Gordon Ramsay Reacts To DJ Marshmello Cooking, Video Is Viral Now

In the voiceover, he explains the predominance of corn fields in Wisconsin and how making this drink is a way of embracing his origins. He blends corn, sugar and water together. He strains this mixture in order to separate the corn pieces and get a sweet corn syrup. He then uses this syrup to make a sweet corn cold foam. Next, he brews a fresh cup of espresso. Later, in a glass, he layers ice cubes, milk, corn cold foam and espresso. He mixes the ingredients gently and sips the drink. Watch the complete video below:

Also Read: Viral Video: UK Chef Cooks Authentic Kadhi Pakoda, Impresses Desis

The Instagram reel has received more than 3 million views so far. In the comments, several people have compared this coffee to drinks made in other countries. Many had a lot to say about Wisconsin corn and stereotypes about the same. Others were simply intrigued by the unconventional beverage. Read some of the reactions below:

"That looks ear-resistible."

"We make a sweet corn latte in the fall. We add some freshly grated cinnamon on top, it adds a nice pop!"

"Atole is a prehispanic drink which is made from corn (very close to what you made)."

"Seems a bit corny to me."

"No, I would actually gladly try this."

"I thought he was gonna roast and grind up corn kernels."

"OMG can't tell if this is horrendous or genius."

"Back when I was a barista I got bored with "sane people" drinks and decided to try every flavour we had in a latte. Some were expectedly gross (lime, kiwi, etc.) but some ended up being surprisingly good like passion fruit or pineapple."

What did you think of this viral video? Would you want to try this coffee drink? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Dahi Maggi Is The Latest Bizarre Food On The Internet. Dare To Try It?