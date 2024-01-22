Watch: Gordon Ramsay Reacts To DJ Marshmello Cooking, Video Is Viral Now

Gordon Ramsay's reaction to Marshmello's cooking skills is viral (Photo: Instagram/ gordongram)

In recent times, Gordon Ramsay has frequently shared videos of his reactions to different types of cooking videos. He appraises unique recipes, bizarre culinary techniques, viral foods and more. Among the latest videos grabbing eyeballs online is one featuring popular American music producer and DJ, Marshmello. Gordon Ramsay is seen reacting to his cooking skills as he prepares a loaded sandwich with meat, mushrooms and more. In the viral video, Gordon asks, "Marshmello, where are we going? From the DJ booth to the kitchen."

We see the DJ, dressed in an apron, sprinkle salt over a piece of meat. He later cooks it in a pan and then in an oven. Gordon praises the seared meat. Next, the DJ chops up mushrooms and Gordon is left impressed with his "handwork". "You can spin a disc and sautee mushrooms," he says. The DJ sautees them in butter, along with onions and greens. The DJ also fries ham; but Gordon doesn't seem to be very convinced by this step. Finally, the DJ assembles all the ingredients as layers of a sandwich, adding a slather of what looks to be mustard sauce. Gordon's verdict is, "Not bad, Marshmello, but stick to your day job". Watch the complete video below:

The Instagram reel has received more than 3 million views so far. Based on the comment section, many Instagram users have found it quite amusing. Gordon's particular style of passing remarks seems to be quite entertaining. Certain comments especially caught the public's attention. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Bro said not bad but stick to your day job."

"STICK TO YOUR DAY JOB you heard the GOAT."

"Love this, Gordon is my hero."

"So much butter. I love it."

"It's RAW."

"Hold on to your Mellow my boy."

"What about s'mores?"

Before this, Gordon Ramsay's cooking video with Selena Gomez took the internet by storm. In the YouTube segment, he is seen showing Selena how to make a lip-smacking breakfast sandwich from scratch. The two stars also talk about other aspects of their life and discuss certain food preferences. Read the complete story here.

