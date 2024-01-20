Dahi Maggi Is The Latest Bizarre Food On The Internet. Dare To Try It?

Maggi is a subject of several culinary experiments. (Image Credit: Instagram/@viyo_food)

Maggi holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. We all have fond memories associated with it, and it is something we can never get tired of eating. Whenever we're looking for a quick and easy snack, it always comes to our rescue. Since the love for Maggi is so great, it has been the subject of some peculiar experiments in recent times. While some of them are quite interesting and worth a try, others are nothing less than a nightmare for foodies. From Fanta Maggi and Mango Maggi to Bread Pakoda Maggi and more, there are endless such bizarre food experimentation videos. But if you think you've seen it all, let us prove you wrong. Recently, a video that has been circulating on the internet shows a woman making Dahi Maggi. Yes, you read that right. This surprising experiment will certainly make you cringe.

The viral video was shared on an Instagram page that goes by the handle @viyo_food. The clip begins with a woman adding curd, butter, salt, and milk to a bowl of boiled Maggi. She gives it a nice mix and then starts with the preparation for the tadka. For this, she adds urad dal, rai, curry leaves, and red chillies to hot oil. Finally, she tops the boiled Maggi with the prepared tadka to complete the dish. "If you put curd in Maggi, you get amazing results," reads the caption of the post. You can watch the full video here:

Well, this is not the first time that we've seen a bizarre dish being created with Maggi. A few months ago, someone created 'Sting Maggi'. They decided to cook Maggi in a berry-flavoured energy drink. Due to this, it has a vibrant red colour to it. That's not all; it also contained different vegetables, masala, and ghee. The internet was not quite impressed with this experimentation video and left tons of reactions in the comments sections. Read more about it here.

On the brighter side, there are several delicious ways in which you can enjoy these noodles. Click here for some recipe inspiration, and enjoy them with your family and friends. They'll certainly help make your day a lot brighter.