Viral Video Showing Making Of Rusk Biscuit In Factory Upsets Internet

A viral video shows how rusk biscuits are made in a factory (Photo: foodie_incarnate)

Rusk biscuits, also often called "toast" or "pappe", is a popular snack in India. Often paired with tea, this biscuit has a distinctive texture and flavour. Have you ever wondered how rusk is made? Recently, a video showing glimpses of the process behind the scenes has taken the internet by storm. Unfortunately, this particular factory does not seem to have adhered to hygienic practices. As a result, people online have been left highly concerned about what goes into their favourite rusk.

The video was originally shot by content creator Amar Sirohi (foodie_incarnate) and reshared on X recently by user @Ananth_IRAS. In the clip, we see different shots of a group of people making rusk biscuits. We observe them kneading dough with their bare hands. One shot shows a factory worker smoking what looks to be a cigarette with one hand, while he mixes ingredients with his other hand. Once the dough is ready, we see the workers shaping it into long loaves. These are then baked for some time. Later, they are cut into slices and baked again. The caption of the X post reads, "If this is true, I dread having a toast again!" Take a look at the video below.

The video has gone viral on multiple platforms. Social media users have been left angered by the lack of hygiene. Some people have felt like giving up outside food after watching the clip. Others have commented that the heat would make up for all other concerns. Check out some of the reactions below.

I do not wanna imagine where those bare hands have been. — X da golden bear (@AuBear21) November 20, 2023

Growing more and more averse to eating outside and processed food.



Nearly stopped eating from restuarants. Looks like going to have to make my own bread, biscuits, everything now. — Kshitij Malve 🇮🇳 (@KshitijAMalve) November 20, 2023

Lmfao well don't ever peek your head inside the kitchen of your favorite restaurant during prep lol — The Nugget Buster (@free_the_kitty) November 20, 2023

We only need to worry about chemical contaminants and the quality of flour and oil. Everything else is thoroughly baked. No hygiene issues here. Properly cooked food made using good ingredients is safe to eat. — Karavali express (@Karavalicyclone) November 20, 2023

If you want to have outside food at affordable price, most of it comes with downside. Lack of hygiene, careful handling, quality of ingredients used, storage are just some parts of it. Best way used to be having fruits. But now, they're also chemical laden. — Ira (@iravatikulk) November 20, 2023

Yes! It's 100% true, this process is followed in almost every Manual process establishment. Moreover, part of it is followed even in the Automated processing units. — Sunil Miglani 🇮🇳 (@miglani3) November 20, 2023

Furnace kills all the germs, bacterias of sweat and smoke. So, enjoy with hot (oh! which also kills everything while in making) Tea/Coffee. pic.twitter.com/7jUaG6rhgE — Jaggi Data-AI Security📈🐱‍💻🐱‍👤🚀 (@jaggibhau) November 20, 2023

Before this, a video showing the making of the famous sweet petha grabbed many eyeballs online. In this case, too, people claimed to have lost their appetite as well as fondness for the delicacy after watching. Read the full story here.

