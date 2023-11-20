Watch: Australian Deputy PM Indulges In This Popular Street Food In Delhi

Photo Credit: x/@ANI

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles were recently seen in Delhi, enjoying some popular street foods and drinks of India. This comes a day after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals that were held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The videos of the minister taking a tour of Delhi took the internet by storm. Along with laying a wreath at the National War Memorial and playing 'gully cricket' with kids at Arun Jaitley stadium, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister was also seen savouring the flavours of Delhi.

In a video shared by ANI, the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Australia, Richard Marles, was spotted indulging in the widely-loved 'Ram Ladoos', accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong. The tweet reads, "Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles enjoys 'Ram Laddu' from a Delhi stall." Take a look:

#WATCH | Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles eats 'Ram Laddu' from a stall, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/VgEcsIXsgn — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

In a separate video shared by ANI, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles was captured enjoying a refreshing sip of nimbu pani from a local street vendor. According to reports, he expressed admiration for the seamless monetary transaction facilitated through UPI. The tweet highlights, "Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles indulges in 'Nimbu Pani' from a street stall with payment conducted through UPI, in Delhi."

#WATCH | Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles drinks 'Nimbu Pani' from a stall for which the payment was done through UPI, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tzYyL4m46L — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

