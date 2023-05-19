Nagaland Minister Shares Interesting Way Of Cutting Carbs From Food

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well-known for his amusing social media posts, knows how to keep his followers hooked. From posting videos showcasing the natural beauty of his state to keeping his fans updated with important life advice, his posts garner a lot of social media attention. On Friday, he shared yet another interesting social media post that was a funny take on cutting carbs from daily food to lose weight.

He shared the image with a caption that read, "Always abide by what your doctor says..."

Always abide by what your doctor says... pic.twitter.com/nefG0XrNvq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 19, 2023

There is a huge list of interesting tweets from the politician, who is known for his immense sense of humour on social media. Even the Prime Minister mentioned his social media activities in one of his speeches.

A few days ago, he shared a funny social media post that contained a video clip of popular Hindi film actor Sunny Deol.

Tips: How to Make your Nagaland Trip Successful.



Share with your friends 😀 pic.twitter.com/fJdHzzFO9p — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 6, 2023

He shared the video with the caption, "Tips: How to Make Your Nagaland Trip Successful. Share with your friends." and along with it, he shared a video clip from the 1997 blockbuster Hindi film "Border," in which actor Sunny Deol is saying a dialogue in Hindi, which, when translated to English, reads, "If anyone of you tries to run away after this decision, I will personally shoot that person. And if, god forbid, I make an attempt to flee the battleground, you can shoot me right away."