What Does A Japanese Melon Worth Rs 8600 Taste Like? Viral Video Reveals

If you love eating melons, what is the highest price you are willing to pay for one? Nowadays, it is something of a status symbol to enjoy some of the most exquisite and exclusive fruits from around the world. They are said to be grown, handpicked and packaged with the utmost care. And in some cases, their eye-watering prices make headlines. For instance, you may recall the $20 Erewhon strawberry that went viral some time ago. Recently, another rather exorbitant fruit has grabbed eyeballs on social media and sparked a fresh debate in the comments section.

Zoya Biglary, an entrepreneur and food content creator, took to her Instagram page to share her experience of relishing a melon from Japan that cost her $100 (approx. Rs 8600). She gives us a glimpse of its special packaging as she unboxes the product. The fruit comes in what looks to be a custom-made box and is carefully packed to maintain its shape (so it doesn't get squashed). As Zoya removes the musk melon, she jokingly compares it to "unwrapping a baby."

She notes that spending such a high amount on a single melon may seem like too much. But she defends her decision. "This melon is a whole experience," she says. She goes on to compare its price with that of drinks at bars in Los Angeles. She wonders aloud, "Why is a luxury fruit such a crazy concept?" She peels the melon and we finally see its green coloured flesh inside. She cuts it in half and marvels, "This is a very delicate and soft melon." As she slices the fruit, she notes that it is also "very juicy."

Wondering what her verdict was after eating it? She declared, "It is by far the sweetest melon I have ever tasted." Later, she adds, " I don't care what anyone says. It's worth 100 bucks." The melon was delivered by ELLY AMAI Kyoto, a company that specialises in sourcing and selling premium Japanese fruits. Watch the complete viral video below:

In the comments section, people had a lot to say about this melon. Read some of their reactions below:

"I need to try this melon!"

"That's a mighty fine melon."

"That looks amazing, melons are one of my favourite fruits! Completely worth the price."

"Ummm, look at all those seeds!!! Can you do a seed giveaway??? Lol."

"Looks so good."

"It's giving fruit ninja!"

"Honey Dew Melon is top tier for me as is, and I would definitely pay $100 to experience this melon. I know that I can eat that in one sitting with zero regrets!!"

"The packing alone just shows how much care and love go into taking care of those melons."

"Keep the seeds and plant them."

"Vaaaayyyy that's like 20 bucks worth of juice dripping!!"

"But did you invest in the $20 Erewhon strawberry?"

"When I was little growing up in Japan, people would cut the musk melon in half, gut the seeds out, and pour whiskey in it and eat it like that, which was like this luxurious dessert!!"

"In India, our concept of a melon is this musk melon!! It also grows here domestically. It's a very common fruit here, you get one for like 50-60 rupees, which is less than a dollar! We're living the good fruit life."

