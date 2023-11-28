Viral Video Of Worm Wriggling On Gulab Jamun Bought At A Sweet Shop Irks Internet

The viral video of worm on gulab jamun left the viewers disappointed. (Photo: Instagram/tn38_foodie)

Indulging in our favourite sweets is a joy, but what if that delight turns into a stomach-churning experience? A recent incident at a sweet shop in Chennai left a customer shocked and disappointed when they apparently discovered a tiny white worm wriggling on a gulab jamun. The incident came to light when a video was shared on Instagram, showing the unwelcome guest in the sweet delicacy. The customer expressed his dismay, stating, "Here comes the surprising dancing worm. Totally disappointed." He even claimed that the purchase was made at the 'Adyar Ananda Bhavan' outlet at Ashok Nagar Metro Station in Chennai.

Also Read: Momos Stuffed With Live Worms Is Trending For All The Wrong Reasons

This incident adds to a series of hygiene-related concerns surrounding food establishments, echoing the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of consumers. In recent times, instances of insects and worms making appearances in meals have been reported, ranging from train meals and in-flight meals to restaurants.

The post quickly captured attention on Instagram, garnering over 4 million views and more than 12K comments. The video prompted users to leave many comments expressing disappointment.

One user commented, "Omg! Thanks for being a genuine reviewer and not doing paid kitchen tours of the restaurant!"

One user joked, "Brother eat quickly, the worm will eat everything first."

One user empathized with the sweet shop, "Why do u need to make it viral? Sometimes mistakes may happen, you can visit the store and describe your problem, if they didn't take action, then this would've been best."

Another wrote, "New fear unlocked."

A disappointed viewer wrote, "@a2b.official I had a huge respect for you and I used to buy and recommend it to my friends. Now I lost that respect and I'm not buying from you guys anymore. Utterly disappointed."

One comment read, "I don't know but I'm seeing these little fella's everywhere on Insta, like in restaurant ice cream machines or other things."

Also Read: Chandigarh Woman Finds Worm In Chicken Dish, Restaurant Fined Rs 25K

This incident highlights the importance of maintaining rigorous hygiene practices in food establishments, especially those that cater to a large number of customers.