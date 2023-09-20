Chandigarh Woman Finds Worm In Chicken Dish, Restaurant Fined Rs25k

A live worm was found in a chicken dish, alleged a Chandigarh woman.

Whenever we go out for a meal at our favourite restaurants, chicken has to be one of the most-ordered dishes. From chicken-based fried snacks to chicken kebabs and gravies, there are so many ways that this ingredient can be used in our cooking. Chicken is delightful for our tastebuds, but recently, a woman in Chandigarh was in for an unpleasant dining experience at a restaurant. Ranjot Kaur, a resident of Chandigarh, visited Chili's restaurant in Elante Mall, Chandigarh on September 14, 2020. As per a report by Indian Express, Kaur found a 'live worm' in the Chipotle Chicken Rice that she ordered at the restaurant.

Kaur alleged that she found a moth larva or worm in her dish as she had almost finished eating it. She immediately asked for the manager, and he saw the food and heard her issue but not react strongly. Kaur tried to make a video of the incident but the restaurant staff stopped her and removed the food from the table. Although the manager said the complainant need not pay the bill, she still insisted on paying the amount of Rs. 852 as per the report by IE.

The Chandigarh woman then sent a legal notice to the restaurant, the claims in which they refuted. They said that the story was made up by the woman as she wanted a discount on the food and drinks bill as she claimed she knew the owner. "In our opinion, it is the duty of the restaurant to provide hygienic and safe food to the customers. Any deviation from this standard can be considered a breach of their duty. In the present case, the presence of live worm in the complainant's food clearly indicates that it is a failure on the part of the restaurant to meet its duties," said the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh. They then ordered Chili's to pay up Rs. 25,000 plus the amount of the bill to the lady.