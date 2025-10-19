"Turn Fast Food Into Slow Food" - Internet Reacts To Etiquette Coach's Method To Eat French Fries

British etiquette coach William Hanson is well-known for his formal dining advice on social media. He often shares suggestions on the "correct" way of eating a wide variety of common food items in formal settings. Recently, he took to Instagram to share the 'right' method to eat French fries at a fine-dining establishment. His suggestions raised many eyebrows online and sparked a range of funny reactions. William Hanson starts by saying that fries are not considered finger food in formal dining. "So we're not going to pick up, dunk, and eat."

Instead, he advises people to first "decant" a few fries from the bucket onto the plate and eat them using a knife and fork. He is seen cutting into a single long piece of a fry to demonstrate what he means. Watch the complete viral video below:

Foodies had a lot to say about the viral video. Some responded with disbelief, others with sarcasm. Check out some of their reactions below:

"How to turn fast food into slow food."

"I'm unreasonably angry at this."

"This is too much stress on the body."

"Kindly take those fries away from him."

"When I heard 'decant' ... I knew it was all over."

"Your way of eating takes so much time that before finishing the food, I would be hungry again."

"Finally, now I know how Italians feel when someone breaks spaghetti."

"I finally figured out who your target audience is: people who are eating lunch with the King of England."

"The man was born with a fork and a knife in his hands."

"I'd love to see you do a McDonald's etiquette video."

