British Etiquette Coach Shows How To Eat Rice With Fork And Knife, Internet In Disbelief

In the context of dining etiquette, rice seems to be one of the most uncomplicated food items. In formal situations, most of us eat rice with a spoon or maybe even chopsticks (if we have acquired the skill to do so correctly and carefully). In informal situations, many people around the world use their bare hands to scoop up the grains. Indeed, we can derive great comfort in this simple way of consuming a beloved staple dish. But have you ever seen someone use only a fork and knife to eat rice? Recently, a video featuring a British etiquette coach demonstrating how to do so took social media by storm.

The reel was shared by William Hanson, whose etiquette tips have gone viral multiple times, often because people find them rather bizarre. In this particular clip, he is seen seated in what looks to be a fine-dining setting. A plate of plain rice is kept on the table in front of him. He explains, "In British dining etiquette, as you know by now, we never turn the fork upside down when using a knife. So when eating rice with both a fork and a knife, just like peas, we push the rice onto the back of the fork and eat it like so." As he says this, he carefully balances the grains on the tines of the fork and transfers them to his mouth. The caption reads, "This is the British way to eat rice. I'm sure it makes sense to someone."

The viral video is making the rounds online and has many people talking. Most users were left wondering why he didn't just use a spoon. Others responded with humour and sarcasm. Read some of the comments from Instagram:

"That makes absolutely no sense whatsoever."

"The only right way is to use a fork to efficiently shovel as much rice as possible onto my spoon."

"Next episode: using chopsticks for soup."

"A weight loss tip because what can you eat with this?"

"We use bare hands and common sense in Asia."

"How to make life difficult 101."

"By the time you finish the plate, you will age by 10 years."

"Me watching this while mixing rice and dal with my hand..."

