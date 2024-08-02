Viral: Farmer Makes Giant Wedding 'Cake' Using Cheese Wheels, Internet Is In Love

A multi-tiered 'cake' made from cheese has gone viral (Photo: Instagram/ mrizi_i_zanave)

Viral videos showcasing awe-inspiring cakes often clock millions of views. From cakes with stunning intricate details to themed cakes based on beloved movie scenes, different kinds of creations take social media by storm. Recently, we came across a unique type of viral cake. Indeed, this particular cake does not seem to have any layers of frosting, cream, sponge, fondant or sweet ingredients. Are you wondering what it's made of? Nothing but large wheels of cheese! In the reel by @mrizi_i_zanave, we see a wedding couple standing in front of a tiered 'cake' made of cheese wheels stacked on top of one another. They seem to be minimally decorated with berries.

In the video, the bride and groom cut the 'cake' and feed each other small pieces. As their guests cheer, they also raise their glasses of wine to the crowds. The text on the video reads, "POV: You're a farmer and they ask you for a wedding cake."

The reel has received over 17 million views so far. In the comments, many people loved the idea of having such a wedding cake. A few were wondering about the price. One person commented, "That's like 1200 dollars worth of cheese." (1200 USD is approx Rs 1 lakh). The Instagram user replied saying it's half that price in Albania. Read some of the other reactions below:

"So that's cheesecake."

"My dream cake."

"Every guest gets to bring back a piece of that cheesecake home. Perfect - better than those cakes full of fondant."

"That wedding looks grate! Hope they don't have any cheesy speeches!"

"I wouldn't want to share it."

"If my wedding cake is not like this, I don't want it."

"I'd rather have this than the real cake."

"That would be the best wedding I attend because I hate cake and I love cheese. 2 in one lol."

That's beautiful. I'll try to convince my wife to do another wedding ceremony so we can have the same cake. A billion times better than regular cake.

"My husband would fight the bride and groom for the first piece."

