Desserts With Jaggery Are Not Technically "Sugarless": Viral Post Sparks Debate And Funny Reactions

When following a healthy diet, one of the most common ingredients people are advised to avoid is sugar. As a result, we find many products being marketed as being "sugarless." However, does this label automatically mean the food item is healthy? And what does "sugarless" truly mean to different people? Recently, a viral post on X has stirred up a debate on these topics, while also sparking some funny reactions. It all began when X user Madhu Menon shared, "Reminder that 'sugar-free' + jaggery is a contradiction." He attached a screenshot of a confectionery item listed on a food delivery app. It was named "Sugarfree Jaggery and Ragi Slice cake."

X user Shantanu Goel reshared this post, recalling a related anecdote: "Reminded me of my neighbourhood sweets shop, which sells a 'sugarless' mithai. I asked him what he puts as the replacement for sugar. He was confused for a while and then said, 'Why would I put something else? I put sugar only.' Now I was confused, and I asked him then why he named the mithai as sugarless. He said it's because it has 'less sugar'."

Reminded me of my neighbour hood sweets shop which sells a "sugarless" mithai.

I asked him what does he put as the replactfor sugar.

He was confused for a while and then said "why would I put something else, I put sugar only "

Now I was confused and I asked him then why did he… https://t.co/A2dTXOHpJm — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) November 17, 2025

Many people on X made jokes and shared funny reactions to the viral post. Some debated the true benefits of replacing sugar with jaggery. Check out some of the reactions below:

That means this ragi slice cake has sugar which was acquired for free.. 😀😀😀 — Amrish Singh (@traderinnovater) November 18, 2025

Sugar free means they are not charging for Sugar it's free. — O.M.G (@Oye_M_G) November 17, 2025

He has a point : less sugar = sugarless 😬😬😬 — Akshay 🆇 (@akshayji10) November 18, 2025

"why did he name the mithai as sugarless".



"because it has "less sugar""



Absolutely Genius marketing, this. 😂 — Bharat Varma (@BharatVarma3) November 17, 2025

my friend who runs a small snacks and juice centre knows when to make sugarless tea/coffee and when to add less sugar by the tone of the person telling sugarless 🤣 — vijethx (@vijethx) November 17, 2025

Patients tell us confidently that they have stopped sugar completely. Only after probing further they inform that they have replaced it with jaggery/honey 🤦 — Sona Sharma (@drsonasharma) November 18, 2025

So technically sugar free means they don't charge for sugar 🤣🤷‍♂️ — Boo (@shrinath_m2) November 17, 2025

Is Jaggery Healthier Than Sugar?

Jaggery is often marketed as a healthier, more "natural" alternative to refined white sugar, but experts say the comparison is more nuanced. Both jaggery and sugar are forms of sucrose, and both ultimately raise blood glucose levels. However, jaggery undergoes far less processing, allowing it to retain small amounts of minerals such as iron, potassium, calcium, and antioxidants. These micronutrients give jaggery a slight nutritional edge, but not enough to classify it as a "healthy food."

Remember: Jaggery can be a tastier, more traditional sweetener with trace minerals, but it is still sugar. Experts generally recommend consuming it sparingly. If you like the flavour of jaggery or prefer less-processed foods, it's an acceptable choice. It just won't provide a real health upgrade.

