'Don't Get Hospitality...' Indian YouTuber Slams Famous Las Vegas Hotel, Shares Culture Shock

A post about an Indian man's experience at American hotels is viral (Photo: X/ Ishansharma7390)

An Indian YouTuber's X post about the kind of hospitality received at American hotels has gone viral. It has also sparked a comparison with the way Indian hotels operate. Ishan Sharma, who recently travelled to the USA, shared a post about the "biggest culture shock" he faced. He explained that he stayed at 3-star, 4-star and 5-star hotels during his trip. But he felt that they "just don't get hospitality." He felt that he had been spoiled by the kind of treatment he typically receives at Indian hotels.

He further explained that after checking in at 2 am at the Caesars Palace (an iconic luxury hotel in Las Vegas), he requested a glass of water. He was simply told to buy a 200 ml bottle for $14.99 (approx Rs 1200). He was shocked by what he called a "complete lack of empathy."

Here's the full caption of the viral post: "My biggest culture shock - American Hotels. They just don't get hospitality. Funny how they ask for tips but won't even give complimentary water. I stayed at 3-star, 4-star AND today 5-star hotel (Caesar's Palace). Maybe I'm spoilt with Taj hotels in India. But basic things like helping with luggage, being accomodating were missing. I checked in at 2 am tired from the flight and asked for a glass of water, they said "it's $14.99 for a 200ml bottle you can buy it". And this is a $200 per night hotel! Complete lack of empathy. Unbelievable! Never expected this."

Ishan's X post has clocked over 276K views so far. Several X users commented about how this is the standard at most American hotels. Others lauded Indian hotels and hospitality. Check out some of the reactions below:

Indian hotels are 1000 times better than European and American hotels. We get extra complimentary services, plus it's true that outside hotels don't even provide water bottles daily. — Rohit Ghumare | That #DevOps Guy✍️ (@ghumare64) August 12, 2024

Agreed, Indian hospitality is a notch above American. They have way less help and charge for every thing they can. — Deedy (@deedydas) August 12, 2024

Ishan, America understands hospitality differently !! Whether it be planes, hotels, Restaraunt's, ships etc



It's been so for decades.



Their concept is just to provide the basic facilities, unlike in Asia / India where we are spoilt by Airlines hotels and the like with extras.… — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) August 12, 2024

Is anyone going to point out the obvious…



that you can drink the tap water at American hotels, but you cannot at most in India?



So in India the free bottled water is likely mandatory and necessary



Whereas in America the bottled water at a hotel is usually “fancy” — Nick Gray / How to Make Friends (@nickgraynews) August 12, 2024

It's all linked with labour cost. They normally employ 10 times lesser workforce than Indian hotels.



Moreover I'm not sure about the US but in Europe, people drink tap water directly. So, they don't give water bottles. — Deepak 🚶‍♂️ (@dksworldkumardk) August 12, 2024

I've heard people talk about all of this since decades idk how this is surprising and "unexpected" — Supreeth (@supreethrk) August 12, 2024

Before this, an X post about food at the five-star Fountainbleau Hotel on the Vegas Strip took the internet by storm. The user claimed that he ordered nachos and that the plate had just six soggy chips with two dips alongside. He also mentioned that the meal cost him around 24 dollars (approx Rs 2000). The hotel responded to the viral post. Click here to read the full story.

