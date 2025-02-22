Viral AI Video Showing Indian Cuisine In "Miniature" Wins Hearts Online

In recent times, AI has been used to make a wide variety of creative food videos. You might have seen posts reimagining desserts as housing structures or sushi that turns into a crawling creature. More recently, another kind of AI video featuring miniature figures is taking social media by storm. In this category, a reel showcasing Indian cuisine grabbed many eyeballs online. The post, shared by artist Jay Pirabakaran (@jayprints) is simply captioned, "India's culinary magic, miniaturized!" The viral video features traditional delicacies from different parts of the country.

Miniature human figures are depicted as preparing or arranging them. For instance, we get a glimpse of yummy samosas being made against a rustic background. In another segment, the dish is none other than a beloved biryani. South Indian food is featured on a long banana leaf and the small figures are shown working on it. Numerous dishes are laid on this leaf, but another part of the video also shows appams specifically being made. In this case, the choice of backdrop - which has been made to resemble the backwaters - adds an artistic touch to the scene. Some of the other delights shown in the video include dosas, momos, parathas and more. Sweets like jalebi, barfi, laddoo, etc. have also been incorporated. Watch the complete reel below:

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

"Wow, this video is so amazing."

"Feeling hungry watching this!"

"My dream world."

"Wonderful creation."

"I've lost count of how many times I've watched this - only to spot something new every time."

"Never seen something so adorably yummy."

"Amazing! Can you please not make them walk on food?"

