Vikas Khanna Shows How He Makes Bestselling Yogurt Kebabs In His New York Restaurant, Farah Khan Reacts

In a city where securing a dinner table often feels like winning a lottery, Vikas Khanna's Bungalow in New York has emerged as one of the most sought-after reservations - and one of its star dishes is winning hearts for all the right reasons. Recently, the celebrated chef shared how his bestselling Yoghurt Kebabs are crafted in his kitchen, giving food lovers a rare glimpse behind one of his most talked-about creations. What followed was an outpouring of admiration, including one very enthusiastic comment from filmmaker Farah Khan.

Recipe Of Vikas Khanna's Signature Yoghurt Kebabs

In the video, Chef Vikas takes viewers through the meticulous process that turns simple yoghurt into a gourmet delight. It begins with a mix of regular full-fat yoghurt seasoned generously with herbs and spices. The mixture is piped out and frozen to hold its shape.

Then comes the unexpected twist - a layer of kataifi, the delicate shredded puff pastry from the Middle East, which forms the crisp exterior.

Each frozen stick of yoghurt is carefully wrapped in kataifi, sealed in foil, and returned to the freezer. Finally, it is deep-fried until golden and crunchy.

The result? A hot, crisp shell that gives way to warm, spiced, melt-in-your-mouth yoghurt - a play on temperatures and textures that Chef Vikas himself calls "one of the best dishes you will eat."

Fans And Foodies React To This Iconic Recipe Reveal:

Farah Khan couldn't resist commenting, "I WANTTTTTT THIS so much," echoing the cravings of many viewers.

Other users were equally impressed, with one writing, "Honestly, the best starter I've ever had!" and another confessing, "I'm not even a big yoghurt fan, but this dish really surprised me."

This yoghurt kebab recipe perfectly captures Chef Vikas Khanna's flair for deliciously blending innovation and comfort in food.