Vande Bharat Passenger Finds Insect In <i>Dal Chawal</i>, Railways Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Penalty On Vendor

A Mumbai resident travelling on the Vande Bharat train from Ahmedabad was shocked to find an insect in the meal served onboard. Taking to X, the passenger said there were at least two such cases in his coach, prompting everyone to stop eating. Pictures and videos shared on X show what appears to be a dal-chawal meal box with a cockroach-like insect inside.

The passenger revealed that the vendor was M/S Brandavan Food Products, a part of the RK Group.

Tagging the concerned authorities, the passenger urged them to "please raid" the vendor. He wrote, "I am certain the food is not being prepared as per FSSAI standards. When found guilty, their licence should be cancelled. Hope this doesn't get settled through bribes."

Responding to the incident, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that "a hefty penalty of Rs 10 lakh along with a termination notice of the contract is being issued to the service provider," adding that "the kitchen has been sealed for deep cleaning and pest control."

IRCTC further said, "The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. The matter has been viewed with utmost seriousness," adding that "hygiene and passenger safety remain our topmost priority."

Found an insect in Vande Bharat train food (Ahmedabad → Mumbai). Atleast 2 such cases in my coach, everyone stopped eating after that.



Vendor: M/S Brandavan Food Products (part of RK Group).@fssaiindia @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial



Just one request to the… pic.twitter.com/rNrfVaNN5b — Aditya Didwania (@adityadidwania) April 6, 2026

The post has gone viral on X, leaving many users concerned.

"I always carry my own food. If the travel duration is longer, I prefer ordering food from an application," one user wrote.

Another added, "This isn't an isolated case anymore. Multiple recent incidents. Same negligence. At what point does this become a serious public health concern? Passengers deserve better than repeated apologies."

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A third chimed in, "I will always opt for the 'No food' option while booking a ticket and carry my own food."

One user suggested, "Please carry your food with you. Don't trust any vendor to supply clean and hygienic food. No one is trustworthy, and there is no quality control."