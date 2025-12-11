US Woman Claims She Bit Into Rodent Inside Chipotle Burrito Bowl, Sues Chain

A shocking food safety allegation in New York has raised fresh questions around hygiene standards and delivery handling at major restaurant chains. A 24-year-old customer has filed a lawsuit claiming she unknowingly bit into a rodent hidden inside her burrito bowl - a meal she had ordered from a Chipotle outlet on Manhattan's Upper East Side via DoorDash.

The civil complaint, accessed by the New York Post, states that the discovery happened mid-meal, leaving the diner traumatised and sparking a legal battle that now involves Chipotle, DoorDash and the delivery rider. Chipotle has firmly denied the allegation, asserting that internal checks suggest the object was a piece of chicken tendon.

What The Lawsuit Claims

According to the complaint filed in the New York County Supreme Court, the customer, identified as Gia Bernhardt, ordered a burrito bowl with chips and guacamole from a Chipotle branch located between East 84th and East 85th Street on Third Avenue.

The lawsuit states that while eating the bowl, she "bit into a rodent contained within the meal", adding that the animal "was within the complainant's mouth after biting into the meal". The filing claims the incident caused "severe bodily injuries", shock and emotional distress. The exact nature of the injuries or the species of the alleged rodent is not detailed in the documents.

Also Read: Amul Says Claims About Its Dahi Failing Quality Tests In UP Are "False And Incorrect"

Chipotle Strongly Refutes The Allegation

Chipotle Mexican Grill has categorically rejected the claim. Laurie Schalow, the company's Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer, told the New York Post, "Internal agents of Chipotle analysed the evidence both in person and in photographs and are confident the object is a chicken tendon/ligament."

She added that the brand maintains "industry-leading food safety practices" and places the highest priority on customer and employee well-being. The company says it intends to "vigorously defend" itself against the lawsuit.

DoorDash And Delivery Handling Also Under Scrutiny

DoorDash and an unnamed delivery rider have been named co-defendants. The lawsuit alleges negligent handling, arguing that the food was delivered "in an unsafe and unsanitary manner". It does not specify how the delivery process might have contributed to the alleged contamination. DoorDash has not publicly commented on the original report.

Also Read: Expired Food Found At Major E-Commerce Warehouses In Telangana After Special Inspections

What Happens Next?

As the case progresses, the court will assess the claims, Chipotle's counter-assertion and any evidence submitted. For now, the "rodent vs. chicken tendon" dispute has reignited public concern around food safety at large fast-casual chains - especially for meals ordered through delivery apps, where handling passes through multiple touchpoints.