Type-2 Diabetes: Try These Diabetic-Friendly Recipes To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common lifestyle diseases in the country today. Diabetes is a health condition marked by elevated blood sugar levels. If the findings of various studies are to be believed, then diabetes has been linked with kidney complications, obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Diabetics are often suggested to take extra care of their diet. They are advised to load up on fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables since they are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help in managing diabetes. However, it is imperative to consult a diabetologist before consuming any type of food.

Health experts and nutritionists always recommend diabetics to consume foods that are rich in fibre and protein, as both these nutrients are known to slow down the absorption of sugar and help reduce the rise in the blood sugar levels. However, this doesn't mean that a diabetic can never indulge in their cravings, but diabetics must exercise portion control and ensure consumption of essential nutrients.

Here are a few diabetic-friendly recipes that are not just rich in nutrients but are equally delicious as well:

This dessert is totally sugar-free! Prepared with lemongrass, cinnamon and freshly ground nutmeg, this sugar-free rice pudding is sure to be a new addition to your favourite desserts' list. Bring together all the ingredients and get going!

A perfect appetiser that can curb your hunger pangs without increasing your blood sugar levels. This spicy Andhra-style chicken recipe is created for the ones who are diabetic and for fitness enthusiasts. This low-fat pepper chicken dry is a spicy recipe that will best be served as a side dish on any occasions.

Made with dehydrated fruits and nuts like pistachios, almonds and figs and mixed with mawa, faldhari badaam ki barfi is one festive treat that is not just healthy but also comes with whole lot of flavour. You can enjoy this festive treat on occasions like Lohri, Diwali, Holi, without worrying about rise in your blood sugar levels.

It's time when diabetics can stop worrying about their blood sugar levels and can try these delicious diabetic-friendly recipes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.