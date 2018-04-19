Type 1 Diabetes May Result In Muscle Complications Even In the Young: Study According to the study, poor muscle health, is a significant complication for type 1 diabetes, along with nerve damage, heart disease and kidney disorders.

The study was published in the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. The team found peculiar structural and functional changes in the power generation parts of the cell, or mitochondria of those with diabetes. It was found that their mitochondria were less capable of producing energy for the muscle. These mitochondria were also releasing high amounts of toxic reactive oxygen species, related to cell damage.



The findings revealed that these changes could result in reduced metabolism, and also lead to greater difficulty in regulating blood sugar levels. In worse cases, like delayed diagnosis or left untreated, one can also develop disability.



According to the study, poor muscle health, is a significant complication for type 1 diabetes, along with nerve damage, heart disease and kidney disorders.



The researchers noted, that even active people with type 1 diabetes, witness changes in their muscles that could impair their ability to manage blood sugar. If left untreated, it can lead to disability; therefore early intervention is much required.



The amount of mitochondria in muscle increases with regular aerobic exercise, which helps the muscle cells use more glucose and become more efficient. Scientists call for a set of revised guidelines for type 1 diabetes.

Dysfunctional mitochondria, may cause the muscle to not use the glucose properly, and end up damaging muscle cells in the process. Even young adults with Type 1 diabetes who were regularly active, were found to have certain complications.



Diabetes is a group of diseases that result in too much sugar in the blood (high blood glucose). Your diet forms an important aspect of diabetes management. Make sure you eat regular, healthy and well-balanced meals. Including these foods in your diet may help too.



1. Bitter gourd



Bitter gourd contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p. The best way to consume it is to have fresh bitter gourd juice early morning on an empty stomach.



2. Whole grains



Whole grains like barley and oats are full of fibre which digests slowly to keep you blood sugar from spiking suddenly. Consuming whole grains regularly helps in preventing weight gain which is a big risk factor for diabetes.



3. Flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds



Flaxseed contains large amounts of an insoluble fibres. Flaxseeds help in reducing the chances of heart complications and also the risk of strokes linked with diabetes. Keep a handful of pumpkin seeds with you to fight cravings for fatty and sugary foods.



4. Guava



Guava has a low glycemic index score and is very rich in dietary fiber that helping in treating constipation which is a common complaint people with diabetes have.



5. Tomatoes



Rich in lycopene, tomatoes are great for your heart. They also reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes. Tomatoes are packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin A and potassium. They are low-carb and also low in calories which make them a superfood for diabetics.



