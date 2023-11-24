'Two Great Countries...' - Inside Preity Zinta's Delicious Thanksgiving Feast With Family

Preity Zinta shared a reel of her lip-smacking Thanksgiving dinner (Photo Credit: Instagram/ realpz)

For many people, Thanksgiving is synonymous with food and family. Preity Zinta would definitely agree with this definition of the holiday. The actress recently took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse into a lavish Thanksgiving meal she relished. Along with photos and video clips of the food, she also shared snapshots with different members of her family. The video montage perfectly captured the Thanksgiving spirit, with delicious delights and smiling faces. Wondering what they feasted on? Find out below.

Preity and her family began their meal with a fall salad and varied treats laid out on a charcuterie board. The platter had grapes, figs, oranges as well as spreads and crackers. For the main course, the menu featured organic turkey, traditional herb stuffing, mac n cheese, cranberry orange sauce, brioche dinner rolls, honey-glazed Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes. Sounds lip-smacking, doesn't it? The desserts are what made our mouths water even more. There was an assortment of colourful macaroons and pastries. We also spotted what looked to be eclairs and tarts in the video.

Preity penned a heartfelt message in the caption. She wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving to all of you who celebrate today. Sitting with the family today made me realise that it's not happy people who are thankful, it's thankful people who are happy and I have so much to be grateful for. A wonderful family, two great countries as my home where I have flourished & the most wonderful friends & fans out there. Here's to simple living, high thinking & always being grateful for every opportunity & adversity so I'm always the best version of myself today, tomorrow & always." Take a look at her Instagram reel below.

Preity Zinta is a true foodie at heart and her culinary escapades always catch our attention. Before this, she shared her love for a desi street indulgence in a relatable post. Wondering what she savoured? Find out here.

