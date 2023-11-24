PETA's Thanksgiving Post Showing Turkeys As Humans Is Viral, Here's Why

PETA's Thanksgiving 2023 post on X has gone viral (Photo Credit: X/ peta)
Thanksgiving is a holiday celebrated with much fanfare, especially in the USA and Canada. The most popular traditional food item consumed on this occasion is turkey. The big bird is also the most famous visual icon that represents the festival - whether in its natural form or as a cooked dish. However, in recent times, with the rise of veganism and animal rights movements, the eating of turkey has received criticism from certain quarters. One of the critics is the organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).
To raise awareness regarding this issue on Thanksgiving 2023, PETA took to social media to share an unusual illustration. The image depicts a 'family' of turkeys holding 'hands' while seated around a table laid out for dinner. The turkeys are dressed in clothes but retain their facial features. In the centre of the table (where the cooked turkey would usually be placed), we see a platter of roasted human meat on a bed of salad. Other dishes are placed around this central dish. "We're lucky turkeys would never do this to us - you don't have to do it to them, either," reads the caption.
A community note has been added to the X post. It states, "Turkeys are not vegetarians. Turkeys eat mice, lizards, frogs, and just about anything they can fit in their mouth. If turkeys were larger or had the technological means to farm and eat humans, their current diet reveals they likely would." Take a look at the post below.
The X post has received more than 20 million views so far. It has stirred up quite a controversy online. Many people slammed PETA for suggesting that turkeys would eat humans. Others resorted to sarcastic barbs and jokes to voice their disapproval. Several users have found the community note quite insightful (and ironic). Check out some of the reactions below:
