PETA's Thanksgiving Post Showing Turkeys As Humans Is Viral, Here's Why

PETA's Thanksgiving 2023 post on X has gone viral (Photo Credit: X/ peta)

Thanksgiving is a holiday celebrated with much fanfare, especially in the USA and Canada. The most popular traditional food item consumed on this occasion is turkey. The big bird is also the most famous visual icon that represents the festival - whether in its natural form or as a cooked dish. However, in recent times, with the rise of veganism and animal rights movements, the eating of turkey has received criticism from certain quarters. One of the critics is the organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

To raise awareness regarding this issue on Thanksgiving 2023, PETA took to social media to share an unusual illustration. The image depicts a 'family' of turkeys holding 'hands' while seated around a table laid out for dinner. The turkeys are dressed in clothes but retain their facial features. In the centre of the table (where the cooked turkey would usually be placed), we see a platter of roasted human meat on a bed of salad. Other dishes are placed around this central dish. "We're lucky turkeys would never do this to us - you don't have to do it to them, either," reads the caption.

A community note has been added to the X post. It states, "Turkeys are not vegetarians. Turkeys eat mice, lizards, frogs, and just about anything they can fit in their mouth. If turkeys were larger or had the technological means to farm and eat humans, their current diet reveals they likely would." Take a look at the post below.

We're lucky turkeys would never do this to us—you don't have to do it to them, either.



Art by @freebisonpic.twitter.com/StSJlbxgte — PETA (@peta) November 22, 2023

The X post has received more than 20 million views so far. It has stirred up quite a controversy online. Many people slammed PETA for suggesting that turkeys would eat humans. Others resorted to sarcastic barbs and jokes to voice their disapproval. Several users have found the community note quite insightful (and ironic). Check out some of the reactions below:

This picture is fake .



Turkeys don't celebrate Thanksgiving sitting around a table. They sit on a table resting on a platter. — Dr. Tororu (@DrTororu) November 23, 2023

Looks like we need to get them before they get us. Good PSA. — Britt 🧂 (@TweetsByBritt) November 23, 2023

That's why I like my place on the food chain, at the top. I also don't swim in the ocean or go beating around the jungle with a pork chop tied around my neck.



Humans are omnivores.



You don't have to eat meat. You don't get to make that choice for anyone else. pic.twitter.com/WypwCwMOA8 — Cavalry Doc (@desertveteran) November 23, 2023

We aren't lucky. We are better, smarter, more valuable, and a higher form of life. — Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) November 23, 2023

Best community notes ever?? — Will Rooz (@ISU_phoria) November 24, 2023

Speak for yourself! I love getting spit roasted! — Lucas (@lucasmorenx) November 23, 2023

The community note is sending me 😂 — LegallyDirtyBlonde (@LDBlondePod) November 24, 2023

Lol PETA has been making metal album covers for the last decade. — Squirrelmob (@Squirrelmob75) November 23, 2023

This image goes hard, very metal — Adrian Fonseca (@AdrianFonze) November 24, 2023

What did you think of this viral post? Let us know in the comments below.

