Two Drinks Daily May Increase Risk Of Irregular Heartbeat: 5 Heart-Friendly Foods

Even two drinks daily may put your heart health at risk. The study published in the journal Heart Rhythm said that moderate alcohol consumption (about 2 drinks daily or 14 per week) may increase risk of irregular heart rhythm condition. Drinking on a regular basis results in more electrical evidence of scarring and impairment in electrical signalling compared with non-drinkers and light drinkers.

The team from the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, said that the findings in a way prove that alcohol consumption is a crucial modifiable risk factor for atrial fibrillation -- an abnormal heart rhythm marked by rapid and irregular beating of atria -- upper chamber of the heart.



The team did an invasive testing on the atria of 75 patients with atrial fibrillation; they placed 25 in each of three categories: life-long non-drinkers, mild drinkers and moderate drinkers.

"Regular moderate alcohol consumption, but not mild consumption, is an important modifiable risk factor for atrial fibrillation associated with lower atrial voltage and conduction slowing," said lead investigator Peter Kistler, Professor from the Heart Centre at Alfred Hospital.

"These electrical and structural changes may explain the propensity to atrial fibrillation in regular drinkers. It is an important reminder for clinicians who are caring for such patients to ask about alcohol consumption and provide appropriate counselling in those who over-indulge," he added.

As part of the study, the team determined the impact of different degrees of alcohol consumption on atrial remodelling using high-density electroanatomic mapping.

Foods For Heart:

Diet plays a crucial role in supporting heart health. Fried food, saturated fats, trans-fats and processed junk has been linked to raising cholesterol and blood pressure. To fuel your heart, you should include a mix of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E-rich nuts, fruits and fibre-rich vegetables. Here are 5 foods that are said to do wonders for heart.

Nuts

Legumes

Berries

Flaxseeds

Oats

Include these foods in your diet and keep your heart healthy naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



(with inputs IANS)

